PREP ROUNDUP: Hat trick by Arnold lifts Vikings past Cyclones
  • Updated
South vs THS Soccer

THS's Sophie Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game with Paige Helms during a match earlier this season. That duo combined for one of three Vikings' goals in a 3-0 win over Elizabethton at the Stone Castle. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Sophie Arnold recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals to lead Tennessee High past Elizabethton 3-1 on Thursday night at the Stone Castle.

Kathryn Curtin and Paige Helms each had assists for the Vikings. Bridget Flaherty picked up the win in goal.

Tennessee High (3-2) will host Daniel Boone on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan South 3, Sullivan Central 1

Sullivan South earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17 win over Sullivan Central on Thursday night in a Three Rivers Conference showdown.

Elaina Vaughan and Taylor Wilson each had nine kills for Central. Haley Wilson dished out 28 assists for the Cougars, who lost for the second time in as many nights.

Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 0

Jamayia Honaker had 12 kills and Madison Curtin contributed 15 assists and two aces to lead the Vikings to their Big 6 win of the season with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Volunteer at Viking Hall.

Grayson Phipps contributed 24 digs and Marley Johns and Ella Robertson added four blocks apiece for the Vikings (5-6, 1-4). Madison Blair also tallied five kills for Tennessee High, which will host Greeneville on Wednesday.

LATE WEDNESDAY VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High 3, Sullivan Central 1

Jamayia Honaker led a balanced attack with 11 kills, while Madison Blair added nine and Sydney Freeman had six kills, 18 digs and four blocks to lead Tennessee High past Sullivan Central 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.

The back row duo of Grayson Phipps (29) and Sydnee Pendland (16) combined for 46 digs. Setter duo Madison Curtin and Kylee Casey combined for 20 assists for the Vikings (4-6), who played host to Volunteer on Thursday night.

Elaina Vaughan paced the Cougars with 11 kills and five blocks. Haley Wilson added 30 assists and six digs, while Gracie Olinger contributed six kills and Taylor Wilson added five kills. Emalyne Hubbard collected seven digs, while Cassidi Cotter tallied four blocks.

Sullivan Central visits Sullivan East on Tuesday.

