PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener

The Grundy High School big man stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 29 points, 25 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals as the Golden Wave opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 65-51 non-district boys basketball triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
Thomas Gilbert and Keaton Keene added 10 points apiece for Grundy, a Class 1 state semifinalist a year ago.
Josiah Jordan led Tazewell with 19 points.
J.I. Burton 82, Council 29
Zac Campbell pumped in 34 points – outscoring Council’s entire team by himself – as the J.I. Burton Raiders opened the season by crushing the Cobras.
Ethan Lindsey (12 points) and Noa Godsey (10 points) also scored in double digits for Burton, which led 53-17 at halftime.
Caleb Hess (12 points) and Caleb Stocks (10 points) combined to score 22 of Council’s 29 points.
Providence Academy 61, Hampton 46
Jayme Peay scored 23 points and Thomas Messimer added 16 for Providence.
Connor Burleson paced the Bulldogs with 13 points.
Thomas Walker 51, Lee 29
Lakin Burke scored 27 points, nearly outscoring the Generals by herself, leading the Pioneers past county rival Lee High.
Tate Cox paced the Generals with nine points.
J.I. Burton 62, Council 5
Terry Sturgill was a big winner in his first game as J.I. Burton’s head coach.
Grundy 63, Tazewell 36
Grundy gave Hannah Stiltner her first victory as the head coach at her alma mater with a non-district road win.