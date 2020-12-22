PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener

The start of the VHSL season was delayed, but Cade Looney picked up right where he left off.

The Grundy High School big man stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 29 points, 25 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals as the Golden Wave opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 65-51 non-district boys basketball triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Thomas Gilbert and Keaton Keene added 10 points apiece for Grundy, a Class 1 state semifinalist a year ago.

Josiah Jordan led Tazewell with 19 points.

J.I. Burton 82, Council 29

Zac Campbell pumped in 34 points – outscoring Council’s entire team by himself – as the J.I. Burton Raiders opened the season by crushing the Cobras.

Ethan Lindsey (12 points) and Noa Godsey (10 points) also scored in double digits for Burton, which led 53-17 at halftime.

Caleb Hess (12 points) and Caleb Stocks (10 points) combined to score 22 of Council’s 29 points.

Providence Academy 61, Hampton 46

Jayme Peay scored 23 points and Thomas Messimer added 16 for Providence.

Connor Burleson paced the Bulldogs with 13 points.