 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Looney dominant in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
looney

Grundy's Cade Looney averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds during the 2019-2020 season, and started strong for the Golden Wave in a win over Tazewell on Tuesday night. 

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
The start of the VHSL season was delayed, but Cade Looney picked up right where he left off.
The Grundy High School big man stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 29 points, 25 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals as the Golden Wave opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 65-51 non-district boys basketball triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
Thomas Gilbert and Keaton Keene added 10 points apiece for Grundy, a Class 1 state semifinalist a year ago.
Josiah Jordan led Tazewell with 19 points.
J.I. Burton 82, Council 29
Zac Campbell pumped in 34 points – outscoring Council’s entire team by himself – as the J.I. Burton Raiders opened the season by crushing the Cobras.
Ethan Lindsey (12 points) and Noa Godsey (10 points) also scored in double digits for Burton, which led 53-17 at halftime.
Caleb Hess (12 points) and Caleb Stocks (10 points) combined to score 22 of Council’s 29 points.
Providence Academy 61, Hampton 46
Jayme Peay scored 23 points and Thomas Messimer added 16 for Providence.
Connor Burleson paced the Bulldogs with 13 points.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 51, Lee 29
Lakin Burke scored 27 points, nearly outscoring the Generals by herself, leading the Pioneers past county rival Lee High.
Tate Cox paced the Generals with nine points.
J.I. Burton 62, Council 5
Terry Sturgill was a big winner in his first game as J.I. Burton’s head coach.
Grundy 63, Tazewell 36
Grundy gave Hannah Stiltner her first victory as the head coach at her alma mater with a non-district road win.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo
Sport

PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

  • Updated

Ridgeview senior Trenton Adkins made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his education and football career in the fall with the Toledo Rockets from the Mid-American Conference. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Washington, Wythe counties begin winter sports practice

  • Updated

With the addition of Washington and Wythe counties, all far Southwest Virginia counties have started or will start winter sports practices soon...Tennessee High and Sullivan East girls will play this evening, but both have new game times...The ETSU men's basketball team has added Lee University to its schedule on Saturday at Freedom Hall...The Virginia Tech women dropped first game of the season at Notre Dame on Thursday night. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

  • Updated

The Tennessee High girls basketball team won their second game since returning from a second bout of quarantine due to the CIVID-19 pandemic, defeating Daniel Boone 45-36 on Tuesday night in Gray. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High athletes decide their future

  • Updated

Eight Tennessee High athletes will take part in a signing ceremony for their respective college choices on Friday at Viking Hall...King University softball has been picked second in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, while the Tornado baseball team came in fifth...The ETSU women's basketball game against Appalachian State on Sunday will be shown on local television. 

Sport

BMS to host World of Outlaws

  • Updated

As expected, Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will host two World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends in April.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles
Sport

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Harris to soar with the Eagles

  • Updated

Tazewell senior Chancellor Harris didn't allow a knee injury suffered during the 2019 season keep him from his college football goals. He signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play his college ball at Morehead State beginning the fall. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Lucas commits to William & Mary

  • Updated

Abingdon senior Martin Lucas committed on Tuesday to play college football at William & Mary. He had originally chosen Arizona State, but decided to look for options closer to home...West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton will hold an informational meeting on Thursday at Sullivan North...E&H has hired former Milligan coach Lisa Buckley as its new women's soccer coach...ETSU, which will not play USC Aiken as originally planned on Thursday, will be featured on ESPNU in a Southern Conference game at Furman on Jan. 16. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts