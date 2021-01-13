 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: George Wythe, Sullivan East sweeps boys-girls twinbills
PREP ROUNDUP: George Wythe, Sullivan East sweeps boys-girls twinbills

  • Updated
Kirtner

George Wythe's Meleah Kirtner scored eight points in George Wythe's 55-31 win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday night. Kirtner has signed to play college basketball at East Tennessee State. 

 WYTHEVILLE ENTERPRISE
Hailey Patel scored 15 points and Paeton Phillippi added 12 to lead George Wythe past Rural Retreat 55-31 in girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
George Wythe outscored the Indians 44-20 in the opening three quarters.
East Tennessee State signee Meleah Kirtner and Maria Malivolti added eight points each for the Maroons.
Delanie Trivitt paced the Indians with 12 points.
Sullivan East 73, Happy Valley 42
Emma Aubrey had four of Sullivan East’s nine 3-pointers in the Patriots rout of the Warriors.
Jenna Hare led Sullivan East in scoring with 21 points. Hannah Hodge added 12 in the win.
Happy Valley was led by Kadie Bailey’s 19 points.
Boys
J.I. Burton 74, Holston 45
Trevor Culbertson scored 24 points to lead the fast-starting Raiders past the Cavaliers.
Ethan Lindsey tallied 14 points and Zac Campbell had 12 for J.I. Burton, which led 40-20 at halftime.
Holston was paced by Quaheim Brooks with 13 points and Lane Blevins with 12.
Sullivan East 76, Sullivan South 44
Ethan Bradford scored 15 points, connecting on four of the Patriots’ 10 3-pointers in a win over the Rebels.
Dylan Bartley added 14 points and Braden Standbridge tossed in 11 for Sullivan East.
Cooper Johnson paced Sullivan South with 13 points. Colton Mullin added 10.
George Wythe 73, Rural Retreat 42
Peyton Coe scored 19 points and freshman Ty Campbell had a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead the Maroons past the Indians.
Gatlin Hight paced the Indians with 20 points.
