PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers
PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

  • Updated
Tennessee High vs Cherokee Holiday Classic

Tennessee High's Riley Fritts takes a shot against Cherokee in the Holiday Classic at Viking Hall last December. Fritts had a big game to lift the Vikings past Daniel Boone on Tuesday night. 

 EARL NEIKIRK/Special to the BHC

Tennessee High’s Riley Fritts made life miserable for the Daniel Boone Trailblazers on Tuesday night.

Fritts stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Vikings cruised to a 45-36 Big 7 Conference girls basketball win on the road.

THS (4-3, 1-0) also received 11 points apiece from Madison Blair and Annie Hayes. Tori Ryan’s seven rebounds and Kendall Cross’ five-rebound, three-steal performance were also major factors in the victory.

Tennessee High led 35-18 at the end of three quarters.

