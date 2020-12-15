PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

The new West Ridge High School has its fall head coaches for the 2021 season, including Justin Hilton, who will coach football, and a trio of Sullivan Central mentors who will serve similar roles with the Wolves...Two area Tennessee football players claimed Mr. Football in their respective classifications, Prince Kollie at David Crockett and Elizabethton's Parker Hughes...ETSU dropped a women's basketball decision at Vanderbilt..The King University men are picked 7th in the Conference Carolinas preseason basketball poll, while the Tornado women were picked 5th.