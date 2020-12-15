PREP ROUNDUP: Fritts directs Vikings past Blazers

Tennessee High’s Riley Fritts made life miserable for the Daniel Boone Trailblazers on Tuesday night.
Fritts stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Vikings cruised to a 45-36 Big 7 Conference girls basketball win on the road.
THS (4-3, 1-0) also received 11 points apiece from Madison Blair and Annie Hayes. Tori Ryan’s seven rebounds and Kendall Cross’ five-rebound, three-steal performance were also major factors in the victory.
Tennessee High led 35-18 at the end of three quarters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!