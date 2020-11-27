 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat
PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat

Elizabethton - Central photo

Sullivan Central's Preston Staubus is brought down by LaDarian Avery (33) and Deuce Morton (20) during a Cyclones' win over the Cougars in October. 

 EARL NEIKIRK / SPECIAL TO THE BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Elizabethton will seek its second straight Class 4A state championship next Saturday after defeating Nolensville 56-21on Friday night.

The Cyclones (14-0), who have won 29 straight games, will play Haywood County on Dec. 5 at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m .

Haywood County defeated Lexington 17-14 on Friday.

Bryson Rollins ran for two scores and threw for two more for the Cyclones, who led 28-7 at halftime, and then scored on their final four possessions after the Knights narrowed the margin to 28-14 in the third period.

Elizabethton took a 14-0 first quarter lead on a 9-yard scoring pass by Rollins to Parker Hughes, and later added another score on a 4-yard run by Rollins. Hughes added an 85-yard touchdown run before Rolensville’s Ryder Galardi completed a 28-yard scoring pass to narrow the gap to 21-7.

The Cyclones took a 21-point halftime led on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Rollins to Jake Roberts.

Nolensville narrowed the deficit to 28-14 in the third on a 4-yard run by Samson Johnson, but the Cyclones added to the score on a 2-yard plunge by Rollins, a 12-yard scamper by Hughes, and a pair of touchdown runs from 15 and 26 yards by Nate Stephens.

Galardi added a 20-yard fourth quarter scoring run for the Knights.

Sean Smithdeal converted all eight extra point attempts for Elizabethton.

