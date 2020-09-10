Prep roundup:Cougars pull even with Rebels in TRC

It was statement time for Sullivan Central High School’s volleyball team on Thursday night and the Cougars came through loud and clear.
Elaina Vaughan’s seven kills, seven blocks and three aces helped the Cougars collect a crucial 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 win over Three Rivers Conference rival Sullivan South at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Central (8-3, 6-1) pulled even with South in the TRC standings and avenged last week’s loss to the Rebels.
Taylor Wilson (six kills), Madie Harr (five kills) and Cassadi Cotter (five kills) played well at the net too, while Haley Wilson (24 assists) set them up for their powerful spikes.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 1
Riley Nelson had her usual all-around strong performance – 10 digs, nine kills, four blocks – as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a 25-14, 22-25, 25-11, 25-7 Three Rivers Conference win over Unicoi County.
Cayden Bawgus dished out 27 assists for the Patriots (5-3, 5-2), while senior Gracey Byrd’s 11 kills, Hannah Hodge’s seven kills also contributed to the win.
Daniel Boone 3, Tennessee High 1
Big 6 Conference leader Daniel Boone posted a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 win over the Tennessee High Vikings.
Jamayia Honaker’s 16 kills led the way for THS (6-7), while Sydney Freeman’s 15 digs, Madison Curtin’s 18 assists and the 25-dig performance of Grayson Phipps were also among the highlights for the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Morristown West 3, Tenn. High 2
Kathryn Curtin and Amelia Teri scored goals for Tennessee High, but the Vikings came up short at Morristown West.
Teri also have an assist for the Vikings (4-3), which will host Providence Academy for senior night on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Stone Castle.
LATE WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Tennessee High 3, Greeneville 2
Jamayia Honaker slammed a season-high 25 kills to lead Tennessee High to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-27, 25-27, 15-9 victory over Greeneville on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
Marley Johns added seven kills and five blocks, Ella Robertson tallied five kills and four blocks and Madison Blair provided seven digs and five kills for the Vikings, who went up two sets, but then had to survive in the fifth set to escape with victory.
Grayson Phipps (21 digs), Sydney Freeman (14 digs), and Sydnee Pendland (9 digs) excelled on defense and Madison Curtin directed the offense with 17 assists and 6 digs of her own.
GOLF
At Country Club of Bristol
BOYS
Team Scores
Dobyns-Bennett 151, Tennessee High 152
Individual Results
Dobyns-Bennett – Taylor Kilgore 37, Zac Fletcher 38, Sam Barbour 38, Ethan Lawson 38
Tennessee High – Jack Tickle 35, Evan Jones 36, Micah Jones 37, Cole Self 44, Alex Jones 44
GIRLS
Team Scores
Tennessee High 73, Dobyns-Bennett 79
Individual Results
Tennessee High – Madeline Simcox 36, Isabella Adkins 37, Noelia Adkins 37
Dobyns-Bennett – Isabella Van der Biest 33, Mckenzie Hauk 46
---
Southwest Virginia FCA Junior Golf Tour
At Holston Hills Community Golf Course (Marion)
Daniel Goode (George Wythe) 35, Caleb Leonard (Virginia High) 38, Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 38, Tyler Sayers (Marion) 40, Grayson Sheets (Marion) 40, Tyler Stanley (Virginia High) 40, Carter Wolfe (Gate City) 41, James Gayle (Sullins Academy) 43, Landon Lee (Virginia High) 43, Weston Brown (Virginia High) 44, Tyler Jones (Northwood) 46, Jacob Lasley (Castlewood) 48, Cater Sayers (Marion) 48, Sam Sutherland (Abingdon) 48, Will Barnes (Chilhowie) 51, John David Moser (Virginia High) 53, Thomas Roark (Holston) 55, Tyler Eller (Virginia High) 57, Braxton Vannoy (Holston) 59
Notes: The next match is an 18-hole event at Holston Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. A nine-hole event will take place Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!