PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central

Bradley Bunch scored 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots as the Union Bears earned a 71-26 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win at Wise County Central on Tuesday night.
Alex Rasnick added 16 points and five assists for Union (2-1, 2-0. Sean Cusano and Noah Jordan added 11 apiece. It was the team’s first game since a win over Gate City on Dec. 23.
Ethan Mullins paced Wise County Central (2-4, 1-3) with 10 points. Ben Brickey added eight points and five boards.
J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58
Zac Campbell (30 points) and Trevor Culbertson (23 points) set the pace as the J.I. Burton Raiders remained tied with Eastside atop the Cumberland Districti.
Connor Lane led Twin Springs with 30 points. The Titans have lost to both Eastside and J.I. Burton so far this winter.
Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39
Cannon Hill scored 18 points and Gabe Brown added 16 to lead the Wolfpack past the Blue Devils in Mountain 7 District action.
Gate City was paced by Eli Starnes with 13 points. The Blue Devils are now 0-3 in league play.
Graham 64, Virginia High 49
Zach Dales scored 16 points and David Graves added 11 to lead the G-Men past the Bearcats in Southwest District action.
Virginia High (0-3) was paced by Ajanni Delaney with 20 points.
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37
Ethan Chavez had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Rye Cove rolled to a Cumberland District victory over Thomas Walker
Rye Cove (4-1, 2-1) also received 11 points from Titus Homenick, 10 points from Matthew Rhoton and 10 points from Zach Baker. The Eagles led 31-12 at halftime.
Thomas Walker was paced by Caleb Yeary’s 18 points.
Grundy 74, Council 40
Cade Looney scored 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists and Thomas Gilbert added 21 as the Golden Wave earned a win in a battle of Buchanan County teams.
Dawson Stevens led Council with 12 points.
Honaker 37, Hurley 18
TJ Mullins scored 12 points to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District victory over the Rebels.
Hurley was led by Brandon Rife and John Matt Justus with five points apiece. Sean Gill added seven points for Honaker.
Holston 55, R. Retreat 36
Quaheim Brooks delivered 17 points and Randy Norris added 12 as the Cavaliers took a Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat.
Brycen Sheets collected 10 rebounds for Holston, now 2-2.
Brady Smith led Rural Retreat (0-2) with 11 points.
Providence Academy 67, Cloudland 28
Andrew Lawrence scored 16 points and Thomas Messimer and James Reece added 10 apiece for Providence.
Cloudland was paced by Nick Sluder with nine points.
Tennessee High 67, Cherokee 56
Brandon Dufore and Wade Witcher scored 18 points apiece as Tennessee High’s winning streak stretched to six games.
Lee High 49, John Battle 46
The Lee High Generals received 16 points from Dylan Fannon and used a buzzer-beating shot to beat John Battle.
Battle (1-1) was led by Noah Ratliff’s 18 points, Zack Smith’s 14 points and Juvensky Hyppolite-Jean’s 12 rebounds.
GIRLS
Wise Central 41, Union 38
The Wise Central Warriors improved to 6-0 behind a 12-point effort from Callie Mullins.
Jill Sturgill added 10 points for Central.
Brooke Bailey led Union in scoring with 10.
Patrick Henry 40, Northwood 24
Natalie Strait scored 17 points and Fallyn Daniels added 13, leading the Rebels to their first win of the season.
Magan Frye paced Northwood (0-1) in its season opener with seven points.
Strait and Daniels each had two 3-pointers for the Rebels (1-1).
Lee 49, John Battle 46
Drew Cox scored 24 point and Lee High converted 22 of 33 free throws to squeak past the Trojans in Mountain 7 District action.
John Battle (0-2, 0-2) was paced by Anna McKee with 17 points and Hanna Jo McReynolds with 12.
Grundy 64, Council 17
Madison Looney collected 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals as the Golden Wave rolled.
Heileigh Vencill added 18 points for Grundy.
Marion 58, Richlands 44
Kailey Terry scored 15 points and Hanna Hagy added 12 to lead the Scarlet Hurricane to a season-opening win over the Blue Tornado.
Richlands was led by Erica Lamie, who had five 3-pointers for 15 points. Denissa Ball also had 15 points in the loss.
J.I. Burton 49, Twin Springs 44
Kaylee Jenkins collected 19 points and Abby Phipps added 13 as the J.I. Burton Raiders earned the win over Twin Springs.
Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26
Shelbie Fannon poured in 21 points as Thomas Walker remained unbeaten after winning on the road at Rye Cove.
Cherokee 39, Tennessee High 32
Cherokee outscored the Vikings 10-3 in overtime to escape Viking Hall with a win.
Tennessee High led 29-26 in the final seconds, but a foul enabled the Chiefs to shoot a trio of free throws and they made all of them to force the extra period.
No other information was available on the game.
Virginia High 65, Graham 32
The Virginia High Bearcats improved to 3-1 with a Southwest District road win. No other details were provided.