PREP ROUNDUP: Balanced attack leads Marion past Northwood
PREP ROUNDUP: Balanced attack leads Marion past Northwood

  Updated
Eleven different players scored for Marion as the Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with a 62-33 win over Smyth County rival Northwood on Wednesday night.
Kailey Terry led the balanced attack with 10 points as the ‘Canes led 14-3 after one quarter, 33-13 at halftime and 53-17 after three quarters.
Marion plays at Virginia High on Friday in a Southwest District showdown.
George Wythe 68, Graham 33
Mckenzie Tate pumped in 22 points as defending VHSL Region 1C champion George Wythe opened the season with a resounding win over the Graham G-Girls.
Paeton Phillippi added 13 points for the Maroons, who led 19-4 eight minutes into the game.
Stella Gunter led Graham with 13 points.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
Honaker 86, Hurley 25
Halle Hilton had 21 points and three steals to highlight Honaker’s Black Diamond District road win.
LeeAnna McNulty and Akilah Boyd added 16 points apiece for the Tigers (4-0), while Kylie Vance finished with 10 points
