Prep Prediction: Daniel Boone at Tennessee High

Prep Predictions
Daniel Boone (1-1) at Tennessee High (0-1)
Last meeting: Tennessee High 35, Daniel Boone 0 (Sept. 6, 2019)
Tennessee High snapped a three-game losing streak to Daniel Boone with a 35-0 win last season in Gray. Vikings’ head coach Mike Mays has said this is the best Daniel Boone team he has seen, and they proved it by rallying past Greeneville last week. Tennessee High will look to get the ball in the hands of its skill players, none of whom were able to get loose in the season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett. Daniel Boone lost Devon White to injury last week, but still have Brennan Blair and a large and experienced offensive line to keep the ball on the ground. Expect a close one.
Prediction: Daniel Boone 27, Tennessee High 23.
