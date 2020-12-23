Prep hoops: Union sends Gate City to first league loss since 2015

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It had been 2,168 days since Union High School’s boys basketball team had defeated Gate City.
That changed Wednesday night as the Bears held the Devils to 29.2 percent shooting en route to a 64-36 Mountain 7 District triumph.
The win snaps an 82-game district winning streak for Gate City, dating back to 2015 in the Clinch Mountain Conference and the loss was the first for the program since the formation of the Mountain 7 District.
Union (1-1, 1-0) used an 11-2 scoring run to take a 22-11 lead midway through the second quarter. The stretch proved pivotal as Gate City (1-1, 0-1) would never again get the game back within five points.
The Bears turned up the defensive pressure to start the third quarter as the advantage ballooned to as many as 15 points.
“We worked on being physical,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “I felt like if we took care of the ball and rebounded the ball we had a good chance to win.”
Turnovers were key in the contest as Gate City committed 22 turnovers while Union had just 11 miscues.
The extra possessions turned into 23 points for the Bears, who placed three players in double-figure scoring.
Bradley Bunch led the way with a game-high 17 points, the junior added eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks to his stat line while sophomore Sean Cusano posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Alex Rasnick finished with 13 points and dished out four assists without committing a turnover.
Defensively, guard Peyton Honeycutt picked up five steals as Union collected 15 of those in the game.
The Devils struggled to the ball in the basket all night as no player reached double figure scoring. As a team, Gate City finished 14-for-48 from the floor and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc.
“We worked for three or four days just getting in the right position,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion stated when asked about his team’s scoring issues. “We’re going to have to work on scoring.”
As for the streak ending?
“That’s a good win for Coach Moore,” Vermillion said. “It’s a good win for them and if you have to lose a streak he’s a good man to lose it to.”
Jacob Taylor paced the Devils with nine points while Luke Reed led the club with nine rebounds. The loss was the first district loss since Jan. 24, 2015 for Gate City when then-Clinch Mountain District member Lebanon scored the win.
“I respect Gate City a lot, we just haven’t been able to beat them; we’ve been in some great games,” Moore said. “But if our goal this year is to only beat Gate City, we don’t need to come to practice after Christmas.”