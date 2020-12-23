Prep hoops: Union sends Gate City to first league loss since 2015

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It had been 2,168 days since Union High School’s boys basketball team had defeated Gate City.

That changed Wednesday night as the Bears held the Devils to 29.2 percent shooting en route to a 64-36 Mountain 7 District triumph.

The win snaps an 82-game district winning streak for Gate City, dating back to 2015 in the Clinch Mountain Conference and the loss was the first for the program since the formation of the Mountain 7 District.

Union (1-1, 1-0) used an 11-2 scoring run to take a 22-11 lead midway through the second quarter. The stretch proved pivotal as Gate City (1-1, 0-1) would never again get the game back within five points.

The Bears turned up the defensive pressure to start the third quarter as the advantage ballooned to as many as 15 points.

“We worked on being physical,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “I felt like if we took care of the ball and rebounded the ball we had a good chance to win.”

Turnovers were key in the contest as Gate City committed 22 turnovers while Union had just 11 miscues.

The extra possessions turned into 23 points for the Bears, who placed three players in double-figure scoring.