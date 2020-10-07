PREP GOLF: Tennessee High girls finish 2nd, Tickle 9th among the boys

The girls from Station Camp were two-time defending champions for a reason.
Lilly Bloodworth and Lynn Lim put together a second day 143 to rally past Tennessee High to claim the TSSAA Large Class Girls Championship on Wednesday at WillowBrook Country Club in Manchester.
Tennessee High entered the second round with a seven-stroke lead, but Lim – who was the defending individual champion and third place finisher this season – shot a 72 and Bloodworth did one better with a 71 to lead the Bison to a third straight state championship.
Isabella Adkins had a terrific second round, connecting for four birdies to finish with a 1-under 71, but junior Madeline Simcox struggled to an 80, while Noelia Adkins – who had a 70 on Tuesday – finished with an 81.
Station Camp finished with a two-day total of 6-over 294, one stroke ahead of the Vikings, who finished with a 7-over 295.
Sullivan South senior Kara Carter won the individual girls title with a 6-under 66 to finish at 138. Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella Van der Biest was second with a 143. Lim was third at 144, followed by Isabella Adkins with 145.
Noelia Adkins finished in 11th with a 7-over 151, while Simcox placed in a tie for 20th with a 159.
The Adkins twins will play college golf at the University of Tampa.
* * *
Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle recorded seven birdies and fired a 5-under 67 on Wednesday, a 12-stroke improvement over the previous day to finish with a 2-over 146 for a ninth place finish.
Tickle has committed to play at East Tennessee State.
Farragut’s Lance Simpson followed up 67 with an 8-under 64 to claim the individual boys title with a 13-under 131, two strokes ahead of Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington.
Farragut also won the team title with a two-day total of 7-over 583, 12 strokes ahead of Ravenwood. Region 1-AAA champion Dobyns-Bennett placed eighth with a 632.
Dobyns-Bennett was paced by Taylor Kilgore, who finished 22nd with an 8-under 152. Other Indians included Zac Fletcher (t41, 158), Sam Barbour (t44, 159), William Karst (51st, 163) and Ethan Lawson (54th, 165).
Region 1-AAA was also represented by Science Hill’s John Cheek, who fired a 1-over 145 to tie for fifth, while Jon Wes Lovelace of Volunteer finished in a tie for 16th with a 5-over 149.
