PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: West directs Cougars past Daniel Boone

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – In those moments on Tuesday night when Jaelyn West was at her best, the Daniel Boone Trailblazers were distressed.
The 5-foot-10 junior went for 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Sullivan Central Cougars dominated the second half in taking a 54-36 non-conference girls basketball win over Boone.
Central played shoddy at times during the first half and allowed Boone to hang tough, but West was responsible for the game’s turning point.
She converted a three-point play 23.1 seconds before halftime to break a 21-21 deadlock and give the Cougars (5-4) a lead they never relinquished.
“That was big,” said Central coach Kristi Moody Walling.
That’s because it gave the Cougars all the momentum they needed as they opened the second half on a 14-4 run to totally seize control.
“I feel like the first half we came out kind of sluggish,” Walling said. “The energy wasn’t very good in the locker room or during warm-ups. I was much more pleased with the second half with the effort and energy, but it still wasn’t where we needed it to be.”
The defensive intensity did increase over the final 16 minutes for the Cougars.
“The defense definitely moves the offense,” West said. “We needed to play harder on defense than we did on offense. The defense helps big time.”
West is a big-time player for Central and she showcased her wide array of skills on Tuesday night.
“She’s very versatile,” Walling said. “She’s so athletic she can do a lot of things. She can drive it, she can rebound it. She’s somebody you can put out there as a ball-handler or in the post.”
West is the only player suiting up for Central who started on last season’s Three Rivers Conference title team that finished with 29 wins. She averaged eight points and six rebounds during the 2019-20 season and earned honorable mention All-TRC honors.
With Abbey Crawford now playing at Wofford College and Peyton Sams doing the same at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, West has gone from a supporting role to the spotlight.
“I knew I had to pick it up,” West said. “I have to be a leader this year, for sure.”
Allison Lambert added 10 points for the Cougars, while Rachel Niebruegge supplied nine points.
Rebecca Higgins scored 13 points to lead the way for Boone, which finished 10-for-24 from the free throw line and managed just four points in the third quarter.
West and her pals terrorized the Trailblazers in the final two quarters.
“We didn’t play our game in the first half,” West said. “We’re a better team than we showed and had to pick it up.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!