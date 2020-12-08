PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: West directs Cougars past Daniel Boone

West is a big-time player for Central and she showcased her wide array of skills on Tuesday night.

“She’s very versatile,” Walling said. “She’s so athletic she can do a lot of things. She can drive it, she can rebound it. She’s somebody you can put out there as a ball-handler or in the post.”

West is the only player suiting up for Central who started on last season’s Three Rivers Conference title team that finished with 29 wins. She averaged eight points and six rebounds during the 2019-20 season and earned honorable mention All-TRC honors.

With Abbey Crawford now playing at Wofford College and Peyton Sams doing the same at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, West has gone from a supporting role to the spotlight.

“I knew I had to pick it up,” West said. “I have to be a leader this year, for sure.”

Allison Lambert added 10 points for the Cougars, while Rachel Niebruegge supplied nine points.

Rebecca Higgins scored 13 points to lead the way for Boone, which finished 10-for-24 from the free throw line and managed just four points in the third quarter.

West and her pals terrorized the Trailblazers in the final two quarters.