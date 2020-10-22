PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings return to ‘normal routine’ after tragic loss of classmate and friend

Sometimes it takes tragedy to rekindle what matters most.
Tennessee High certainly experienced such a sensation this week with the tragic death of senior Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy in a suspected murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather last Saturday in Bristol.
“It just reminded me, and I hate to say this, but sometimes we forget to tell everybody around us how much we love them and it just kind of reminds us to tell each other how much we care about them,” Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays said. “That is what I let them know [Monday]. I hate for a tragedy to happen like this to remind me to tell them I love them more.
“I just don’t understand how somebody could be so cruel.”
As hard as it is, life must go on for those who remain.
“Monday is not a real strenuous day for us anyway,” said Mays, during a Tuesday interview. “We were a little flat yesterday, which is understandable, but kids need routine. We are going to mourn, but we have to get back to our normal routine.”
That included preparing for another football game, with the Vikings (5-3) looking to rebound from a heartbreaking 24-22 loss to David Crockett with a visit tonight to face Cherokee (1-7). With a win and a little help, Tennessee High could still earn a share of the Mountain Lakes Conference title.
The Vikings could also secure an opening round playoff game for when the postseason begins in two weeks.
“I think if Boone beats [David Crockett] it is a three-way share of the title, but as far as seeding purposes for the playoffs, we would probably be a two,” said Mays, whose 9-1 Vikings lost to 6-4 Gibbs in the opening round of the postseason last season. “If you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. Of course Gibbs showed that to us last year.”
Cherokee started the season with a 48-0 rout of Union County and have scored six points since then, that being against Cocke County two weeks ago. The Chiefs went five straight weeks without getting on the board.
They haven’t played for three weeks, having been off last week after not being able to play the previous Friday due to coronavirus issues.
“They have had some struggles on offense lately. They have shown a lot of different things, from Winged-T to spread to empty,” Mays said. “I think they are searching for what is best. They are pretty active on defense, some teams have made some plays, but they have lost to some good teams.”
Tennessee High has won its only two road games this season, and will follow up this one with a visit to one-loss Sullivan South to conclude the regular season next Friday. That game can wait.
“We haven’t even talked about South. We need to play our best and that is our focus for each week we play,” Mays said. “We have got to somehow come out and start faster. We have done that in the past, but for whatever reason, maybe the senior night thing and all that the other night just kind of got us away from our normal routine. I expect us to come out and play our best.”
Tennessee High took a 22-21 lead on a Jacob Craft field goal with just over a minute to play last week against David Crockett. The Pioneers responded by driving down the field, keyed by a terrific reception from Notre Dame-bound Prince Kollie before connecting on a field goal of their own in the final seconds.
“Honestly, going back and watching it, we didn’t play good enough early,” Mays said. “We played better as the game went on. Most high school games are lost. I feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win, but I felt like they made the plays at the end to win the game.
“Kollie makes a great catch, the kicker makes a great kick. I applaud them for making the plays. We did everything in our power to keep them from doing it, but at the end of the day we didn’t make plays and they did.”
It was the third home loss for the Vikings against teams ranked in the state football rankings.
“We had a great comeback and showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight,” Mays said. “I am proud of the kids, they were resilient and fought back, but at the end of the day they made the plays at the end. I feel like if we had a few more seconds we could have won that game.”
Mays did see progress from junior quarterback Steven Johnson, who led a second half comeback, scoring 22 points after the break – including two scoring strikes to Isaiah Smith - before Edison Gouge’s 38-yard field goal with 20 seconds on the clock helped the Pioneers prevail and take control of the Mountain Lakes Conference race.
“Steven really made some plays for us. If we would have won the game, it would have been because of his play in the second half and of course Jacob’s kick,” Mays said. “Something clicked with him the other night and he was able to understand what we were trying to do and he got the ball and of course Isaiah made some great plays.”
Tennessee High can taste success tonight, according to Mays, by establishing the run game and adjust defensively to whatever Cherokee tries to do on offense.
“We are going to make the playoffs,” said Mays, who is hoping for a return to health from Bryce Snyder, Logan Booher, Connor Bailey and Dawson Snapp, all of whom have been banged up in recent weeks. “Honestly I think we have got to win out, I don’t see us being able to finish first, but if we win out I don’t see us finishing anywhere below second.”
It wasn’t that long ago when many skeptics didn’t even think football could be played this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, there are just two weeks until the postseason begins.
This is, however, no time to let up on what has worked so far.
“It just seems like I am getting more nervous because if [the virus] happens to you now you are done basically,” Mays said. “We are just crossing our fingers, it is a nervous time.
“We are all back to school at the same time now, but the kids are doing a good job wearing their masks in school and we are trying to follow all the protocols so we can play.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!