PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings return to ‘normal routine’ after tragic loss of classmate and friend

“We haven’t even talked about South. We need to play our best and that is our focus for each week we play,” Mays said. “We have got to somehow come out and start faster. We have done that in the past, but for whatever reason, maybe the senior night thing and all that the other night just kind of got us away from our normal routine. I expect us to come out and play our best.”

Tennessee High took a 22-21 lead on a Jacob Craft field goal with just over a minute to play last week against David Crockett. The Pioneers responded by driving down the field, keyed by a terrific reception from Notre Dame-bound Prince Kollie before connecting on a field goal of their own in the final seconds.

“Honestly, going back and watching it, we didn’t play good enough early,” Mays said. “We played better as the game went on. Most high school games are lost. I feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win, but I felt like they made the plays at the end to win the game.

“Kollie makes a great catch, the kicker makes a great kick. I applaud them for making the plays. We did everything in our power to keep them from doing it, but at the end of the day we didn’t make plays and they did.”

It was the third home loss for the Vikings against teams ranked in the state football rankings.