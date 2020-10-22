PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas has plenty of memories from Bernie Webb Field

He was the defensive coordinator when Sullivan North opened its doors in 1980. Sullivan South also opened that same year.

“Whoever gets these jobs in basketball, football, whatever, they have got to get the communities together. It can’t be a click from here and a click from there, you have to get the whole community from all the different schools to work together…,” said Thomas, who spent six years each coaching the defense at Sullivan West and Sullivan North before arriving in Blountville.

“It is sad in a way, but I think it will help the student body as a whole having a new school if the kids and the parents will all buy in. It shouldn’t be hard for Central and South because when South was built Central lost half their student body so they ought to be able to get back because they were driving from Colonial Heights to Central.

“North is going to have a little bit farther to go. I hope that those kids show up and will be ready to take part because they have some good athletes too.”

Thomas, whose grandson, Ty Gebhardt, is currently a junior on the Sullivan Central football team, has plenty of memories from home games with the Cougars, from a thrilling 50-43 win over Sullivan North in 1993 to a 10-7 victory against Sullivan South in 1998 on an unusual field goal by Rusty Harrison.