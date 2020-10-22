PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas has plenty of memories from Bernie Webb Field

Perhaps no one has spent as much time at Bernie Webb Field than John Thomas, who was the head coach of the Sullivan Central football team for 16 seasons.
He will be there tonight for the final home game in school history when the Cougars play host to Union County. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“You think about all the good times you had and all the friends you made, especially the players that played for you and I had some great assistant coaches,” said the 69-year-old Thomas, who still lives in Blountville with Joy, his wife of 46 years. “We were all good friends, worked together.
“Some years we weren’t very good, but we worked really hard to get better. I really appreciated the players and the coaches that coached with me.”
There will be plenty of festivities tonight – including one final homecoming game and senior night - revolving around the historic final game at a facility that has been in use since 1968. Thomas was the head coach of the Cougars from 1987-2002, capturing the only two playoff wins in school history in ‘94 and ‘99.
“The first playoff game we won at home,” said Thomas, recalling a 48-6 win over Morristown West in ‘94. “It made it special for us and the kids.”
A graduate of Ketron High School and later from Carson-Newman, Thomas knows what awaits the Sullivan schools trio of Central, South and North when they are combined into West Ridge in the fall of 2021.
He was the defensive coordinator when Sullivan North opened its doors in 1980. Sullivan South also opened that same year.
“Whoever gets these jobs in basketball, football, whatever, they have got to get the communities together. It can’t be a click from here and a click from there, you have to get the whole community from all the different schools to work together…,” said Thomas, who spent six years each coaching the defense at Sullivan West and Sullivan North before arriving in Blountville.
“It is sad in a way, but I think it will help the student body as a whole having a new school if the kids and the parents will all buy in. It shouldn’t be hard for Central and South because when South was built Central lost half their student body so they ought to be able to get back because they were driving from Colonial Heights to Central.
“North is going to have a little bit farther to go. I hope that those kids show up and will be ready to take part because they have some good athletes too.”
Thomas, whose grandson, Ty Gebhardt, is currently a junior on the Sullivan Central football team, has plenty of memories from home games with the Cougars, from a thrilling 50-43 win over Sullivan North in 1993 to a 10-7 victory against Sullivan South in 1998 on an unusual field goal by Rusty Harrison.
“When he kicked it instead of going end over end, it spun like a top and it is went across the crossbars when we beat South,” he said. “I have never seen a kick like it, it was a like a top, just spinning, but it went through and we won 10-7. That was another memory I will never forget...
“He was an offensive lineman for me. I was tickled to death. After the game everybody said what did you think about the kick and I said ‘it was good.’”
Then there is 1994 when one of Thomas’ three daughters was in the homecoming court. He was convinced by his staff to stay on the field for the festivities. Call that a good move.
“I never stayed out at halftime, I don’t know who we were playing, but we were up and the coaching staff said to stay down there and watch your daughter at homecoming,” said Thomas, who has four grandsons. “I stayed out there and she won. She came over and said, ‘I can’t believe you are at the field, dad, at halftime.’
“Sometimes your kids, when you are a coach you are gone. That sort of bothered me, but that was special.”
He still recalls being called to the field for a very late night sod replacement, and chasing his oldest grandsons around the field after games.
“I was still coaching and when they were 4 and 5, they would come out after the ball game and hit the pad on the goal posts and I would have to chase them down,” he said. “We had a lot of good memories. I have got a picture of me holding the two oldest ones when I was still coaching.”
Football has long been a struggle at Sullivan Central, but it was plenty good in 1994 when the Cougars finished 8-4, winning the playoff game over Morristown West. They dropped a 21-7 decision the following week at Powell.
That team was led by quarterback Brad Surcey, the son of current Sullivan Central athletic director Gary Surcey.
“A lot of those kids that started in ‘94, probably the only time I ever had to use every 50, 60 and 70 number, we had that many linemen. We had great big kids, strong, fast,” Thomas said. “The quarterback could play. We would go into games and let him change the play at the line of scrimmage.
“We hadn’t been very good three years before so we played a lot of sophomores so they had played for three years and had some experience and we had the size. We would just line up and run the football and when everybody loaded up on us Brad could throw the football so we would turn it loose.”
It was much the same in 1999 when the Cougars were 7-5, winning at Greeneville 13-7 in the opening round of the postseason. They fell the following week to Elizabethton.
Thomas retired from coaching in ‘02, and hung around a couple more years as an assistant athletic director at Sullivan Central. He is still a fan of Cougar athletics, having stayed busy following the exploits of his grandsons.
“I go to most of their games. I have slowed down a little bit now. I have got two [grandsons] in college, one is a junior and one will be a freshman next year,” Thomas said. “We were going to basketball games, baseball games, football games so I got to see a lot of kids that I coached, their kids were playing so I would get to see them there. That made it nice too.”
That has continued over the years. It’s hard for Thomas not go somewhere locally and one of his former players.
“I see these guys now that they are working and I will see them at a ball game or somewhere else,” he said. “It is nice seeing those guys that you know that you coached and see them being successful and working and doing a good job.”
It isn’t just the players. He also made plenty of coaching friends, in addition to recalling his game crew at Sullivan Central, such as chain crew leader Don Osborne and Scott Shelton, who did stats for the entire conference.
Just ask his former players about his massive circle of friends.
“I went to Volunteer and Barry Jones was the head football coach. He had played for me,” he said. “The kids went crazy. They said ‘how come everywhere we go you know all these people.’ When you have been in it and you have coached people and then they become coaches, it just makes it that much better…
“I had a lot of good help and made a lot of good friends. That is what I worry about, I can go to a ball game and I see kids that played for me and I see dads that played for me too.
Life in the fall will be different next fall in Blountville, with Bernie Webb Field sitting empty on Friday nights. He will miss it too, but sometimes change is needed.
“I think it is good for a change and you have got to change. I just hope the kids and the coaching staffs get together and will come together as a unit,” he said. “That is the going to be the problem with the new school, always is, just getting the right coaches in the right positions and go on.”
As for Thomas, don’t expect him to slow down. He mowed his grass on Thursday, and used a push mower to do it.
“I am 69 years old and I feel like I am 49,” he said, with a laugh. “I am push mowing the yard today. Everybody says buy a riding mower. I said when I get too old to push mow I will buy me one. It keeps you healthy.
“We have been walking about 2 1/2 miles every morning, me and my wife and her sister, trying to stay healthy.”
Thomas will be at Bernie Webb Field tonight. It will certainly be a night to remember.
“I really appreciated my assistant coaches and especially the players who played,” he said. “A lot of memories will fly through my mind Friday night, I am sure.”
