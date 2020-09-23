PREP FOOTBALL: ‘The Game that Time Forgot’: Chilhowie 45, Tazewell 43

“The guy who was supposed to throw it ended up keeping it to midfield. So I said, ‘Let’s run it again.’ This time we threw it underneath, then we got a late hit out of bounds to put the ball around the 20.”

There were nine seconds left, and Robinson wanted to run one more play.

He instructed quarterback Tyler Pierce to get rid of the ball if no receiver was open.

“I told my quarterback, ‘Do not scramble. If it’s not there, throw it out of the back of the end zone and we’ll run the field-goal team out there,’” Robinson said. “Well he took off with it, all the way across the field. I’m looking at the clock thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, the time’s going to run out.’ He went out of bounds with point-five seconds left at the 5-yard line.”

Jones kicked a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph referred to Chilhowie’s 45-43 win as “The Game that Time Forgot” as Tazewell’s sideline felt the Bulldogs got a slow clock.