PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High’s Keller to play college football at Virginia Tech

Among the reasons for that decision was the Justin Fuente-led coaching staff, in addition to the Hokies’ entrance at Lane Stadium, which includes 60,000 spectators jumping up and down to the tune of “Enter Sandman.”

“I just really liked the coaching staff and the environment that Lane Stadium brings, all the jumping and the hype,” said Keller, who is undecided on his educational pursuits. “My mom and my brother, they really liked it. When we went down there they just really loved the campus. It is just a great place to be.”

Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays noticed the potential in Keller as a 6-foot and 160-pound freshman, who had suffered a broken leg that season. He is now 6-3 and more than 200 pounds with room to add more to an already chiseled physique.

“After my freshman year, I broke my leg and Coach Mays said I had a mission,” Keller said. “He tried to get me bigger and get me stronger and get me ready ever since that day. Coach Mays is definitely one of the greatest coaches in the area and he definitely helped me get up to the D-I area.”