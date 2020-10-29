PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High’s Keller to play college football at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg will be the next stop for Jaden Keller.
The Tennessee High senior football standout announced his commitment to continue his education and football career in the fall at Virginia Tech via a video on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Keller, who plays linebacker, receiver and running back for the Vikings, had narrowed his choices down to seven schools. With COVID-19 restrictions not allowing any kind of in-school ceremony, Keller combined efforts with a friend by producing a short video that included highlights, not only of his time at Tennessee High, but as a youngster in youth league games.
“I have a friend that is really good at that so I asked for his help on that,” said Keller, who hopes to have a signing ceremony at the school later in the year. “He kind of wanted to get exposure so we kind of helped each other, but he is a really good friend. He is really good at what he does, he has made a couple of videos for me.”
While Keller was unable to make an official visit to Virginia Tech, he has been to a couple of games, including last year’s six-overtime thriller with North Carolina.
“That was a great game to go to,” he said. “It was like the longest game in ACC history.”
Keller chose Virginia Tech over SEC schools Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Wake Forest from the ACC, along with Appalachian State (Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina (Independent) and Western Kentucky (Conference USA).
Among the reasons for that decision was the Justin Fuente-led coaching staff, in addition to the Hokies’ entrance at Lane Stadium, which includes 60,000 spectators jumping up and down to the tune of “Enter Sandman.”
“I just really liked the coaching staff and the environment that Lane Stadium brings, all the jumping and the hype,” said Keller, who is undecided on his educational pursuits. “My mom and my brother, they really liked it. When we went down there they just really loved the campus. It is just a great place to be.”
Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays noticed the potential in Keller as a 6-foot and 160-pound freshman, who had suffered a broken leg that season. He is now 6-3 and more than 200 pounds with room to add more to an already chiseled physique.
“After my freshman year, I broke my leg and Coach Mays said I had a mission,” Keller said. “He tried to get me bigger and get me stronger and get me ready ever since that day. Coach Mays is definitely one of the greatest coaches in the area and he definitely helped me get up to the D-I area.”
In addition to being in communication with Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton – who is from nearby Clintwood – and running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg, Keller was also in contact with James Mitchell, the Hokies’ junior tight end, who attended Union High School in Big Stone Gap.
“We have been talking back and forth,” Keller said. “He texted me right after the commitment and wished me luck. Me and him have been texting back and forth.”
Keller said that Virginia Tech is looking at him as an outside linebacker or safety. He actually started this season for Tennessee High at safety before being moved to linebacker, a move that fit him well.
“At first I wanted to play receiver, but I guess that changed midway through the season,” he said. “I feel pretty good. I feel like if I can play both positions it makes me more of a threat so that is a good place to add on.”
Keller has been watching the Hokies closely this season, knowing he will be part of the team in 2021.
“I have been watching their defense and how they operate,” he said. “They operate fast and that is what I like to do.”
With NCAA rules not allowing any visits by coaches or athletes, Keller has endured a barrage of calls, texts and tweets in pursuit of his services. That should finally end.
“I am very glad it is over so I now I get to work out more and stay focused for the upcoming season,” Keller said.
hat would be the postseason, with Tennessee High having had their final two regular season games canceled due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.
The Vikings, who were slated to conclude the regular season tonight at Sullivan South, are expected to host a playoff game next Friday, possibly against Knox Halls at the Stone Castle.
“It kind of sucks that we can’t play, but we are going to be ready for the playoff game,” he said. “We are still watching film at home and doing zoom calls so I think we will be ready and prepared.”
Tennessee High had been largely unaffected by the virus – outside of having a game at Knox Halls canceled earlier in the season – but the bad news came last Friday, just a few hours before the Vikings were slated to leave for Cherokee.
“We were surprised to even get that far so I am just thankful we got that far and now I get to play a couple more games with my friends,” Keller said. “I am so thankful for that.”
