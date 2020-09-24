PREP FOOTBALL: Still tough to tame; Greeneville still a handful for Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Some might say Greeneville isn’t the same team that won 30 games and two state championships in 2017-18, and fell in the Class 4A state quarterfinals last season.
Don’t tell that to Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays.
“Are they state championship caliber, probably not,” Mays said. “They have lost some good players the last few years, but Greeneville is still tough, they have still got athletes, they have still got good coaching. They are just young. They are making little mistakes, but those mistakes have decreased over the last few weeks.”
Tennessee High (3-1) will host Greeneville (2-2) tonight at the Stone Castle, a matchup set up after the Vikings lost a pair of games when Virginia had its season pushed back to spring.
“We are excited. To not have a game and then to add an opponent like those guys and be fortunate enough to get to play games this time of year, you never know, they are losing games left and right,” Mays said. “We just think it is a good crowd. It is a home game, that is another plus for us. We lost the Virginia High home game so this is good for us.”
Ditto for Greeneville, led by first-year head coach Eddie Spradlin.
“We are excited to have the ability to pick another game this week,” said Spradlin, in an email. “It will be another big challenge for us on Friday night against a really talented Tennessee High football team.
“We have got better each week as a team, we hope to continue that this week as we get ready for conference play.”
While Greeneville is coming off a 42-0 thrashing of Austin-East, the Vikings took care of Morristown East last week, jumping out early to at 28-0 halftime lead and rollling past the Hurricanes 45-20.
“We played pretty good in the first half…,” said Mays, who wasn’t pleased with the effort over the final 17 minutes. “Sometimes you have just got to put teams away. I just felt like we gave them some confidence ending the game and feel like we were playing to the scoreboard instead of playing hard.”
He was, however, pleased that Levon Montgomery, who had 141 yards and two touchdowns, may have given the Vikings the run threat they need.
“Levon runs really hard,” he said. “He has got a low center of gravity so he broke a lot of tackles and finished off runs. He is emerging as probably our best back.”
While these clubs haven’t played since a 56-7 Greeneville victory in 2010, Mays said not much has changed about the Greene Devils, whose two losses have been against quality squads like Daniel Boone (35-34) and Science Hill (45-25).
“They made Austin-East look like a middle school team. They are still good up front, they have got a good running game, they have an excellent quarterback, got skill guys out the wazoo so to me they look like a normal Greeneville team,” Mays said. “They are just making some mistakes because of their youth, but at the end of the year they are going to be a really good football team. They are still a good football team, they are going to compete for a conference championship at the end.”
Leading the Greene Devils is quarterback Drew Gregg, who has thrown for 551 yards, run for 172 more yards and has accounted for eight touchdowns. He threw for 255 yards against Daniel Boone and another 203 in the loss to Science Hill. Mason Gudger has rushed for 173 yards, has seven receptions and five scores. In addition, Jaden Stevenson is one of four talented receivers, having caught seven passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
They will certainly provide a challenge for the Vikings, but Spradlin is concerned about Jaden Keller, Isaiah Smith, Mykal Jones and other skilled Tennessee High playmakers the Greene Devils must contend with.
“Tennessee High is a very talented football team on both sides of the ball up front and in their skill positions. They are able to run and throw the football with success which makes it hard on the teams they play,” Spradlin said. “Also, they fly around on defense and teams are having a hard time running the ball on them. They are very skilled in the back end which makes it tough in the passing game as well.”
Mays hopes his squad can keep the ball on offense, which will prevent Greeneville from getting the ball to their athletes.
“We have got to run the football. We have got to continue to be able to get positive yardage running, get the ball out quick and our playmakers need to make plays,” said Mays, who has been pleased with the progress being made by his interior lines on both sides of the ball. “Isaiah was fortunate enough to make some plays [at Morristown East], he has got the ability, Keller has the ability, Mykal and then with Levon emerging as a go-to guy carrying the football, we have to sustain drives and get off the field on defense.”
Leading the Tennessee High defense is the linebacker duo of Bryce Snyder and Connor Bailey, while Isaac Brown paces the Greene Devils with 30 tackles, including 16 solo stops. He was in on 19 tackles in the loss to Daniel Boone.
“The big keys for us defensively is we have to be able to get off the field on third down and limit the big plays,” Spradlin said. “Offensively, we must be able to run the football and not turn it over. We must continue to improve in special teams this week…
“It will be a big challenge for our football team but the kids are excited to be able to play another game and play in such a great high school football environment.”
Both teams have one “COVID” win apiece, games that didn’t get to be played due to coronavirus issues at those schools. That includes Knox Halls for Tennessee High, while Greeneville was unable to play Union County.
“We counted the Halls game because that was a game we had prepared for. They don’t actually take the loss,” Mays said. “I don’t think it really matters in the out-of-conference deal, but when you get in-conference that stuff matters when you don’t have a loss and you have a win.
“It may come down to the end-of-the-year record on who the conference champ is and that is the first thing they look at is overall record after head-to-head.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
