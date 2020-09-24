PREP FOOTBALL: Still tough to tame; Greeneville still a handful for Vikings

Leading the Greene Devils is quarterback Drew Gregg, who has thrown for 551 yards, run for 172 more yards and has accounted for eight touchdowns. He threw for 255 yards against Daniel Boone and another 203 in the loss to Science Hill. Mason Gudger has rushed for 173 yards, has seven receptions and five scores. In addition, Jaden Stevenson is one of four talented receivers, having caught seven passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

They will certainly provide a challenge for the Vikings, but Spradlin is concerned about Jaden Keller, Isaiah Smith, Mykal Jones and other skilled Tennessee High playmakers the Greene Devils must contend with.

“Tennessee High is a very talented football team on both sides of the ball up front and in their skill positions. They are able to run and throw the football with success which makes it hard on the teams they play,” Spradlin said. “Also, they fly around on defense and teams are having a hard time running the ball on them. They are very skilled in the back end which makes it tough in the passing game as well.”

Mays hopes his squad can keep the ball on offense, which will prevent Greeneville from getting the ball to their athletes.