PREP FOOTBALL: Schedules taking shape for SWVA squads as football in February grows closer

A Virginia High School League football season unlike any other will get underway in far Southwest Virginia on Feb. 22.
Chilhowie’s home game against J.I. Burton, Honaker’s visit to Castlewood and Hurley’s clash at Rye Cove are contests that have been confirmed for a Monday that’ll mark the earliest date teams can open the six-game regular-season under the VHSL’s latest proposal.
With no VHSL football games in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league’s Executive Committee unveiled regular-season guidelines and postseason plans for the truncated sports seasons last week.
There would be four rounds of football playoffs with the state championship game scheduled for May 1 under the new format.
Teams who do not make the playoffs could play one extra game against another non-playoff squad in a bowl game-like event.
The VHSL’s next meeting is set for Sept. 17 (it was postponed from Thursday) as details are hashed out.
Athletic directors from some districts and regions in Southwest Virginia will meet soon to complete their schedules and many schools already have their six games on the docket.
Twin Valley vs. Thomas Walker (site to be determined), Honaker vs. Lebanon, Chilhowie at Marion and Hurley at Eastside are games currently known as being slated for Saturday, Feb. 27.
“We have talked to several teams, but it’s crazy for everyone right now,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “We are all constantly texting each other trying to work out dates.”
It takes more coordination than usual to make things fit.
“We knew it would be tough to schedule non-district games,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Most districts in Southwest Virginia have at least six teams in them, which leaves only one non-district game to schedule. The fact we needed two games made us go ahead and schedule both games for the first week of the season. We were kind of afraid if we waited we might get in a bind to try and get a sixth game.
“The VHSL calendar has seven possible play days to get your games in. Monday, February 22 was the first date, followed by Saturday, February 27 and then each Friday from March 5-April 2. So there was very little flexibility to work with.”
Those plans could go awry if there are delays of any sort.
“There is a requirement of 15 team practices before you can play a game,” Robinson said. “With the first day of practice being Thursday, February 4, not counting Sundays, there are exactly 15 practice days before the first game, including three Saturdays. Of course, what are the chances of the weather cooperating with us during the month of February? Typically, February is a month that you miss the most days of school for inclement weather. What if we have a heavy snow and the players can’t make it to the school to practice? We posed that question to the VHSL and they approved a virtual meeting with our teams to count as a team practice if that happens. It’s going to be interesting to say the least.”
Interesting could also describe the play on the field.
“I don’t think you will see as much passing in the frigid temperatures,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “Football is football though no matter when it’s played. You have to block and tackle if it’s August or February.”
Blocking and tackling for teams in the Mountain 7 District will occur against familiar foes due to a league-only schedule.
“The district-only schedule will be very different,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “We will not play Richlands or Graham this year. Those two regular-season games have become big-time rival games in Southwest Virginia. … The six-game district schedule will be tremendously difficult with no preseason scrimmages this year. The Mountain 7 District is well represented every year with playoff caliber teams.”
The Southwest District – the other league in Region 2D alongside the Mountain 7 – will have one non-district game.
Yet, some teams are waiting to finalize that game when they find out what the postseason format will look like.
“We are in a paradox,” said first-year Richlands coach Thad Wells. “You want to wait until you know what the guidelines are going to be for playoffs, but if you wait, it will be harder to find a game. If it’s based off [VHSL rating scale power] points then you have to schedule someone that will win games. If they just base it on where you finish in the district then that sixth game has much less meaning. And the true underlying thought in all scheduling is financial impact for your school.”
Virginia High knows about a financial impact as the Bearcats were supposed to host non-district foes Abingdon and John Battle during the upcoming season. Since both those teams are in the Mountain 7 District that won’t happen.
“We lost two big gates in Battle and Abingdon,” VHS coach Michael Crist said.
Virginia High has played Abingdon every year since 1942 and has met Battle each season since 1963.
Under the plan allotting an extra game for non-playoff teams, could one of those rivalries be renewed in that sense?
“Battle is a big rivalry for us,” Crist said. “I think that would have a perfect set-up in the bowl-game scenario.”
There are few things perfect in the COVID-19 era and the four-team Black Diamond District will have to work harder than other leagues to fill its non-district docket. Defending BDD champion Honaker has finalized non-district contests with Castlewood, Lebanon and Patrick Henry.
Again, it’ll be season unlike any other.
“It’s going to be the exact opposite from a normal football season,” Robinson said. “Normally, it is hot weather when we start and you hope to still be playing when it gets cold. Now, it’s going to be cold when we start and you’re hoping to still be playing when it starts to warm up.
“Normally, football is the first sport season of the year and you don’t have to worry about not having your athletes to start the season. This year basketball and wrestling postseasons will run into the start of football season, making this situation even more difficult to plan and organize.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
