 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for NET football games
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for NET football games

  • Updated
  • 0
TSSAA Logo

Prep Football Predictions

Greeneville (2-2) at Tennessee High (3-1)

Last meeting: Greeneville 56, Tennessee High 7 (Sept. 24, 2010)

Call the first match-up between these clubs in 10 years an absolute toss-up. Both teams have the capability of putting up lots of points, but they also have the defenses to keep the score down. These clubs combined to score 87 points in a pair of mismatches last week. It could come down to a game of big plays, and both of these teams have plenty of weapons to make it happen.

Prediction: Tennessee High 37, Greeneville 27.

Sullivan Central (2-2) at David Crockett (3-2)

Last meeting: David Crockett 49, Sullivan Central 7 (Sept. 27, 2019)

Slowing down Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie will be key for Sullivan Central, which is looking to avoid a three-game slide after opening 2-0. The Pioneers have won three straight after beginning 0-2 on the season. Will Nottingham has talented weapons to throw the ball to, including Connor Wilson and Peyton Greene, but Kollie is a Division I player for a reason. A Prince could be the difference on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: David Crockett 42, Sullivan Central 18.

Sullivan East (2-2) at Unicoi County (2-3)

Last meeting: Unicoi County 28, Sullivan 22 (Sept. 27, 2019)

Ethan Bradford and Hunter Brown both return after missing last week with injuries for Sullivan East, who snapped a two-game skid last week by defeating Union County behind big runs from freshman Dominic Cross. Unicoi County is led by rare four-year  Brock Thompson, who has led the Blue Devils to 73 points in wins over North Greene and Happy Valley. Expect this to be close.

Prediction: Unicoi County 25, Sullivan East 20.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local briefs: Good opts-out of ETSU basketball season
Sport

Local briefs: Good opts-out of ETSU basketball season

  • Updated

ETSU redshirt senior guard Patrick Good has decided to opt-out of the upcoming college basketball season...In other news, King University baseball has a new pitching coach, the NCAA has dropped the FCS football playoffs from 24 to 16 teams, Giles has officially been approved for a move to Class 1, and Sullivan East will host a pair of soccer matches this evening. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts