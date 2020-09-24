PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for NET football games

Prep Football Predictions
Greeneville (2-2) at Tennessee High (3-1)
Last meeting: Greeneville 56, Tennessee High 7 (Sept. 24, 2010)
Call the first match-up between these clubs in 10 years an absolute toss-up. Both teams have the capability of putting up lots of points, but they also have the defenses to keep the score down. These clubs combined to score 87 points in a pair of mismatches last week. It could come down to a game of big plays, and both of these teams have plenty of weapons to make it happen.
Prediction: Tennessee High 37, Greeneville 27.
Sullivan Central (2-2) at David Crockett (3-2)
Last meeting: David Crockett 49, Sullivan Central 7 (Sept. 27, 2019)
Slowing down Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie will be key for Sullivan Central, which is looking to avoid a three-game slide after opening 2-0. The Pioneers have won three straight after beginning 0-2 on the season. Will Nottingham has talented weapons to throw the ball to, including Connor Wilson and Peyton Greene, but Kollie is a Division I player for a reason. A Prince could be the difference on both sides of the ball.
Prediction: David Crockett 42, Sullivan Central 18.
Sullivan East (2-2) at Unicoi County (2-3)
Last meeting: Unicoi County 28, Sullivan 22 (Sept. 27, 2019)
Ethan Bradford and Hunter Brown both return after missing last week with injuries for Sullivan East, who snapped a two-game skid last week by defeating Union County behind big runs from freshman Dominic Cross. Unicoi County is led by rare four-year Brock Thompson, who has led the Blue Devils to 73 points in wins over North Greene and Happy Valley. Expect this to be close.
Prediction: Unicoi County 25, Sullivan East 20.
