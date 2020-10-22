Prep Football Predictions: Could all 3 local teams end victorious tonight?

Prep Football Predictions
Sullivan East (2-6) at Sullivan North (0-8)
Last meeting: Sullivan East 21, Sullivan North 14 (Oct. 25, 2019)
The Raiders have lost 11 straight games dating back to last season, starting with a loss to Sullivan East, which proved to be the Patriots’ lone win of the season. Sullivan North, which has a pair of COVID setbacks, has scored just 30 points in six actual games this season. The Patriots returned from a pair of COVID defeats of their own to drop a decision last week to Sullivan South.
Prediction: Sullivan East 23, Sullivan North 16.
Tennessee High (5-3) at Cherokee (1-7)
Last meeting: Tennessee High 49, Cherokee 7 (Oct. 25, 2019)
Cherokee has dropped seven games in a row after defeating Union County to open the season. The Chiefs were held scoreless for five straight games before getting six in a loss to Cocke County. They suffered a COVID loss to David Crockett two weeks ago so they haven’t played in three weeks. Tennessee High appears set to earn at least a home playoff game with a win, and possibly - with a little help - a share of the Mountain Lakes Conference crown. The Vikings win this one for “Gabby.”
Prediction: Tennessee High 45, Cherokee 6.
Union County (0-8) at Sullivan Central (3-5)
Last meeting: Union County 18, Sullivan Central 12 (Oct. 25, 2019)
It is the final football game at Bernie Webb Field. The Cougars have dropped six straight since starting the season 0-2, but did pick up a COVID win after Sullivan East had to cancel their game with the Cougars. The Patriots are 0-8, but four of those are COVID defeats. They have had a pair of two-week layoffs due to coronavirus issues, having last played on Sept. 25. The Cougars will send Bernie Webb out in style.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 35, Union County 13.
