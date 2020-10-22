Prep Football Predictions: Could all 3 local teams end victorious tonight?

It is the final football game at Bernie Webb Field. The Cougars have dropped six straight since starting the season 0-2, but did pick up a COVID win after Sullivan East had to cancel their game with the Cougars. The Patriots are 0-8, but four of those are COVID defeats. They have had a pair of two-week layoffs due to coronavirus issues, having last played on Sept. 25. The Cougars will send Bernie Webb out in style.