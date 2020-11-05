PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION: Tennessee High meets Knox Halls in 5A playoff opener

Tennessee High hasn’t played in 21 days. Knox Halls went 34 days earlier in the season without taking the field so both sides are just thankful this game is being played. …The Red Devils are coached by Scott Cummings, who was an assistant at Tennessee High from 1996-99. He led Knox West to the 5A state championship in 2014…Knoxville schools have had the advantage in recent playoff appearances against schools in Northeast Tennessee. Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays has own opinion on why. “Playing in Knoxville, it is not necessarily that their speed is that much greater than yours, but they have to play at a high level every week because everybody has good speed. They learn to play fast,” said Mays, whose Vikings are 2-6 since 2010 in opening round playoff games, winning against South Doyle and Anderson County. “We have got some teams up here, let’s just be honest, we cannot play our best and still win. Down there you have pretty much got to play your best to have a chance to win.”…Knox Halls has lost its last two playoff openers after winning its previous three, including a 38-36 win over Tennessee High in 2015. The Vikings ran for around 525 yards, according to Mays, but couldn’t stop the Red Devils. It went two overtimes before Knox Halls scored and converted the two-point conversion. Tennessee High followed with a touchdown, but the conversion failed…Tonight’s winner will face Knox Central (8-2) – with a 20-16 loss to Knox Halls – or Morristown East (5-4), which lost to the Vikings 45-20 earlier this season…Twenty-one days away heading into a playoff game is a long time without playing football. Look for Knox Halls to to go for big plays early, and be successful enough to leave the Vikings in comeback mode.