PREP FOOTBALL: Peyton’s place; Sullivan Central junior does just about everything for the Cougars

“We are surprised that we get to play them, but we are not going take it to our advantage,” Greene said. “We are just going to go out there and we are going to play ball like we usually do.”

Greene was also enthused about getting to play one more game with so many of his closest friends.

“I am excited about playing another game with these guys because I am really going to miss them,” he said. “I am looking forward to playing with them. I am going to miss them, they are like my best friends.”

There are plenty of questions to be answered about the coming season for West Ridge, from the head coach to who will play where on the field, but Greene will be ready, not matter where it is.

Not only does he want to help the Wolfpack win games, but he also wants to earn a shot at the next level.

“Hopefully I get some scouts looking at me,” he said. “That is my goal, to play ball in college.”

Greene has rarely left the field this season for the Cougars, who are 4-6 with one game to go. If he does, it isn’t for long.

“Not unless I am coming off to go right back on,” he said, with a smile.