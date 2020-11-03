PREP FOOTBALL: Peyton’s place; Sullivan Central junior does just about everything for the Cougars

There is little doubt West Ridge will have a tint of Greene on the gridiron when the Wolfpack begins play next fall.
Expect Peyton Greene, the speedy, productive junior for Sullivan Central to be a key cog for the new Sullivan County school, comprised of students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
“It is a new chance for me to get my name out there,” Greene said. “I have just got to work harder in the offseason to get that certain spot.”
Which spot remains to be seen. He could have his choice. The 6-foot, 175-pound Greene basically does it all for the Cougars.
“Peyton Greene is unbelievable,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said.
Greene demonstrated an array of skills in last Friday’s 70-34 loss to Elizabethton, from turning a Will Nottingham pass into a 58-yard score to completing a 56-yard tipped pass to Carson Tate that set up another score.
He also had eight tackles at safety, returned kicks and punts and even handled the kickoff and punting duties for the Cougars.
“That is a kid that has busted his tail, he has worked so hard to get where he is at,” Steger said. “He really bought into what these seniors were about, especially at the beginning of last season.
“He has just caught on and he has worked hard and we really love what he brings to the table. He plays hard, just plays hard.”
Greene has “just” 17 receptions this season, but he has accumulated 542 yards for a 31.9 yard average and eight touchdowns. He also has 48 solo tackles, a total of 58 stops, three pass breakups, three interceptions and two tackles for loss.
“I like wide receiver the best, but it is close between safety too,” said Greene, who had a season high 11 tackles against David Crockett and 10 in a double-overtime loss to Pigeon Forge. He has three other games with eight tackles apiece. “I like playing defense.
He has also averaged 22.1 yards on 10 kick returns and 42.5 on four punt returns, including a 77-yard dash for one of his 10 touchdowns on the season.
“I do like the score ball,” he said, with a smile. “That is fun, of course.”
The speedy Greene has made an impact on both sides of the ball and on special teams for the Cougars.
For instance, two weeks ago when Sullivan Central walloped Union County 76-6 in the school’s final home game, Greene scored four touchdowns, including three in succession on a 76-yard punt return, an 18-yard interception return and a 44-yard scoring pass from Will Nottingham. He also had a 61-yard touchdown catch earlier in the game.
That has been far from all.
Green celebrated his 16th birthday on Sept. 11 by scoring on passes of 46, 50 and 63 yards in a two-overtime loss to Pigeon Forge. The last of those scores came with just a little over a minute to play when Greene caught a pass over the middle and simply outran the Tigers over the final 50 yards to the end zone.
Greene, who had four receptions for 185 yards, also picked off a pass at the end of regulation to secure overtime.
He added three receptions for 102 yards, including 61-yard score in the opening game win over Sullivan North, and had a 53-yard kick return and 78-punt return that led to scores for the Cougars at Grainger.
There is more, but it’s safe to say that Greene has found his niche, and can thrive anywhere on the field.
“I love playing football,” Greene said. “Wherever they put me at that is where I will play. I do it to the best that I can.”
He does just fine. Just ask Steger, who acknowledges that while Greene has obvious skill for the game, he also works at his craft.
“The skill is one thing, and there is no doubt, but he plays hard,” Steger said. “He is in on a ton of the stuff we do. We ask him to kick, we ask him to return kicks, we ask him to catch the ball, we put him in spots on defense.
“He is just a ball player, loves to play ball, loves to compete, loves his teammates. He is really somebody to be proud of.”
Even though Sullivan Central fell to defending 4A state champion Elizabethton last Friday, Greene was pleased with how the Cougars performed in what they thought was the their final game in school history.
“It was our last game so we just tried to come out here and do our best and try to put up some points on these state champs,” Greene said. “It was pretty hard, but we got it done.
“They have got a lot of speed, but I feel like we did pretty good from the chance that we got.”
Steger surprised the Cougars after that game, announcing one more game to be played on Thursday against rival Sullivan East in the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Bowl at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
All proceeds from the game will benefit the CAC in memory of Tennessee High senior Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy and her mother Kristina Robinson, both of whom were killed on Oct. 17 in a horrific murder-suicide in Bristol, Tenn.
Sullivan Central had been slated to play Sullivan East on Oct. 9, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Patriots. The Cougars figured they had lost their chance to play them again, but will now get to play for the 52nd and final time.
“We are surprised that we get to play them, but we are not going take it to our advantage,” Greene said. “We are just going to go out there and we are going to play ball like we usually do.”
Greene was also enthused about getting to play one more game with so many of his closest friends.
“I am excited about playing another game with these guys because I am really going to miss them,” he said. “I am looking forward to playing with them. I am going to miss them, they are like my best friends.”
There are plenty of questions to be answered about the coming season for West Ridge, from the head coach to who will play where on the field, but Greene will be ready, not matter where it is.
Not only does he want to help the Wolfpack win games, but he also wants to earn a shot at the next level.
“Hopefully I get some scouts looking at me,” he said. “That is my goal, to play ball in college.”
Greene has rarely left the field this season for the Cougars, who are 4-6 with one game to go. If he does, it isn’t for long.
“Not unless I am coming off to go right back on,” he said, with a smile.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
