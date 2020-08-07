PREP FOOTBALL: Patriot pride; Sullivan East follows the rules while staying focused on getting back on football field

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – JC Simmons is having a ball in his first season as head football coach at Sullivan East.
It just isn’t always easy to notice.
“I am having a blast. You can’t always tell the big smile I have on my face because of these masks we are wearing all the time, but it is a dream come true regardless of the situation going on right now,” said Simmons, who replaced Mike Locke as football coach in April. “Nobody planned for COVID so I am here, I am excited, the guys are excited, couldn’t ask for a better place to be, especially being a first time head coach. This community is amazing.”
Sullivan East is slated to open its 2020 football season in less than two weeks, hosting Johnson County on Aug. 21.
“They want to play, we want to play, everybody wants to play right now,” said Simmons, who played football at Emory & Henry College. “We are preparing, we are coming to work every day. August 21st is game one against Johnson County and we are going to do everything we can to be ready for the Longhorns.”
That game could be in question due to Johnson County’s program having had to shut practice down this week due to positive coronavirus tests, which is a concern for every school trying to restart sports and classes in the region.
“That is everybody’s main goal is the health and safety of our players and our community,” Simmons said. “We are hoping for the best for Johnson County. Even if something happens and we don’t get to play, as long as they are healthy and safe, that is the goal.”
Simmons has made it a point to repeatedly remind his players of the numerous rules that must followed, from daily temperature checks to wearing masks, social distancing and so much more in the COVID-19 era.
“Well, Coach pushes it and we are going to do what is best to keep the team afloat,” Sullivan East senior quarterback Seth Dalton said. “We don’t want to lose any games or anyone to get sick so we have just been doing exactly what the staff tells us to do.”
That is for good reason, according to Dylan Lopez, a senior center and defensive lineman for the Patriots.
“I feel like the team is doing good, everyone is following the rules, we are doing great,” Lopez said. “It does get irritating sometimes, but it is what it is so we can play this sport we love.”
It certainly wasn’t the way Simmons had envisioned his first head coaching position, having only had limited summer workouts with his team since June, but there was plenty of relief when contact drills were finally approved this week.
“We got the go-head for Wednesday,” Simmons said. “When I was able to break the news to them that was the first I have gotten a round of applause from a football team, that was pretty special. They got pretty excited about it.”
“It was great. The feeling of playing football and putting the pads on and getting to hit, it is like nothing else,” added senior linebacker and receiver Clayton Ivester. “Our coaches, they have been working so hard so it is great for us to get to show what our coaches have been working so hard for.”
All coaches like to be close to their kids. That has been a challenge since March when the coronavirus forced schools to go to virtual learning. That continued this week, but the Patriots are hoping for a return to classrooms in the near future. At least there is still football at the end of the day.
“We are doing online courses right now,” Ivester said. “That is a little different. It is a little bit harder keeping up with everything, but we get to come to practice after so it just kind of brings some type of normalcy to it.”
“As far as your day-to-day interaction with them, that kind of gets a little bit limited,” added Simmons. “We have Google classrooms set up, we are able to have meetings with them and we have got contingency plans if anything does come up so that we can stay in contact with our players.
Simmons has taken over a program that won 24 games from 2014-16, but the Patriots have won just six times since then, including one each over the last two seasons.
“We have had a couple of rough years, but this year I feel like the intensity, the potential is there, everyone is working hard,” Lopez said. “The coaching staff is putting all the effort in, we are just making little steps as we can.”
Ditto for Dalton, who is battling Ethan Bradford to replace graduated Dylan White at quarterback for the Patriots.
“I think this team can go as far as we take ourselves,” Dalton said. “I feel like the work ethic is there, I feel like everyone wants to win and we haven’t been doing much of that lately.
“I feel like we have what it takes to get where we want to be. Time will tell.”
While contact drills have begun again, normally teams will take part in scrimmages or jamboree to prepare for the all-important physical part of the game. For this season, the first hitting of players in different jerseys will be in the first game.
“I think that is going to affect everybody. It is kind of a double-sided thing,” Simmons said. “One, you don’t have as much contact so you are going to limit some injuries and things like that, but at the same time it is really hard to prepare for football without playing football.
“It is all about the safety of the kids. I think that is my main focus is trying to figure out what we can do without those scrimmages and just compete with each other to be ready for August 21st.
There are even guidelines for spectators, who will be required to wear masks throughout games, while keeping their distance in the stands, which will be limited to around 600 people for games in Bluff City this season.
“It is definitely going to be different and that is OK because I know that Patriot Nation is going to be here to support us,” Simmons said. “Their safety is just as important. We have been in meetings all week about what exactly it is going to look like so hopefully it is going to still be a good, fun atmosphere and everybody can stay safe.”
Staying safe is the key to playing an entire season, according to Dalton. Lopez thinks the Patriots are doing their part.
“Honestly, I think we just need to keep what we are doing,” he said. “We are working hard, everyone is pushing to their full potential. We are all making each other better. We just go and we do what we need to do and we are there.”
Lopez is hoping for a little normalcy on Friday nights in the fall, having already missed out on so much over the past few months due to the coronavirus.
“It is something I have missed,” he said, with a smile. “This whole corona thing, it is something else.”
