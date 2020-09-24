PREP FOOTBALL: Opening night awaits former Richlands football coach Mance in South Carolina

It didn’t take long for Johntaye Stevenson to take a liking to the new head football coach at Loris High School.

After all, Greg Mance has a magnetic personality, is an innovative playmaker and is firm, but fair.

“My first impression of Coach Mance was like, ‘Wow, I feel like we can win some games with this man.’ He’s not a very scary man, so when he walks up to you or speaks to you,” said Stevenson, a defensive end and team captain, “you feel like you can talk about almost anything.”

The talk around Loris has been of the enthusiastic and optimistic sort the last few weeks as one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful coaches of all time has gotten a new start in South Carolina.

Mance will coach his first game with the Lions today as they host the Dillon Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.

After 23 seasons piling up the victories as the boss of the Richlands Blue Tornado, Mance was named the head coach of the Lions in February.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic postponed spring workouts and delayed the start of preseason practice until Aug. 24.

South Carolina High School League squads will play a condensed six-game regular-season schedule.