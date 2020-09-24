PREP FOOTBALL: Opening night awaits former Richlands football coach Mance in South Carolina

It didn’t take long for Johntaye Stevenson to take a liking to the new head football coach at Loris High School.
After all, Greg Mance has a magnetic personality, is an innovative playmaker and is firm, but fair.
“My first impression of Coach Mance was like, ‘Wow, I feel like we can win some games with this man.’ He’s not a very scary man, so when he walks up to you or speaks to you,” said Stevenson, a defensive end and team captain, “you feel like you can talk about almost anything.”
The talk around Loris has been of the enthusiastic and optimistic sort the last few weeks as one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful coaches of all time has gotten a new start in South Carolina.
Mance will coach his first game with the Lions today as they host the Dillon Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
After 23 seasons piling up the victories as the boss of the Richlands Blue Tornado, Mance was named the head coach of the Lions in February.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic postponed spring workouts and delayed the start of preseason practice until Aug. 24.
South Carolina High School League squads will play a condensed six-game regular-season schedule.
“We’ve got about 40 percent of the playbook intact now,” Mance said. “We’re behind when you’re putting in a new offense and new defense. It’s been tough on them learning a new system, a new way of doing things in how they practice and prepare in a short period of time. We all get frustrated at times, but at the end of the day we all want to win football games on Friday nights.”
Coaching a team that sits 30 minutes away from Myrtle Beach means heat, humidity and the usual late-afternoon and early-evening thunderstorms.
There are no mountain breezes in Horry County.
“Down here they have something they call the wet bulb [temperature monitoring device] and it’s a humidity and temperature indicator,” Mance said. “If it reads over 92 degrees, we can’t practice. There are certain standards they have to follow. … We’ve had four or five days where we could only practice an hour.
“It’s been a big adjustment with the heat. But we have two excellent trainers and they have helped out a lot.”
Mance takes over a team that finished 1-9 last season and has endured five straight losing seasons.
“We scrimmaged Myrtle Beach and they are a tremendous football team,” Mance said. “They have two Division I wideouts and I think they lost in the state finals last year. They took us to the woodshed.”
It won’t get any easier in Mance’s debut either.
“We’ll get our feet wet in a hurry,” Mance said. “Dillon has won several state championships and some people call them Dillon U. down here because year after year they put a product on the field that nobody can really compete with. There are a lot of good teams in this area. The list goes on and on.”
Don’t be surprised if Loris becomes one of those good teams with Mance at the helm.
He went just 3-7 his first year at Richlands in 1997.
A year later, the Blue Tornado finished as regional runner-up.
By the time all is said and done at Richlands, the coach notched 205 victories, claimed a VHSL state championship and finished as state runner-up on four occasions.
“We’re just trying to change the culture,” Mance said. “But the kids love it just like in Virginia. They want to compete and they want to win. These kids are really competitive.”
Those kids also like the new guy calling the shots.
“I feel that Coach Mance can take this football program and turn it around,” Stevenson said.
