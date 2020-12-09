PREP FOOTBALL: Mud bowl; ESPN’s Smith among the Spartans that recall Giles facing Haysi at muddy Sandlick in 1993

“[Mud] was in my eyes. It was in my nose. It was in my mouth,” Milton recalled years later. “I couldn’t see a thing.”

Peter Janney added a two-point conversion run and that was the end of the scoring for the day.

It was not for a lack of trying by Haysi and big quarterback Jason Compton.

Haysi went for a quick early strike.

And Marty Smith was in the crosshairs.

“They had obviously studied us on film and saw a glaring weakness in the defense, which was the left cornerback, me,” Smith said. “So they dial up this bomb. They snuck this back out of the backfield and he went screaming down the left side.”

The long pass fell incomplete, but Smith and Haysi’s intended receiver were not quite finished with the play.

“I remember both of us diving for that pass, and it felt like I was on a slip-and-slide for 45 yards,” Smith said.

“I got up and shook my head and there was snot, and mud and water. My face was black. I remember looking at the running back. We got up laughing and said, ‘This might be fun today.’ “