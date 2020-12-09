PREP FOOTBALL: Mud bowl; ESPN’s Smith among the Spartans that recall Giles facing Haysi at muddy Sandlick in 1993

During his career as an ESPN journalist, Marty Smith has performed a Viking dance in Iceland, visited China with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and jumped off Nick Saban’s boathouse with Tim Tebow.
Those feats of daring rank right up with another journey Smith undertook 27 years ago when he was a senior cornerback on the Giles High School football team.
He weighed 138 pounds.
Soaking wet.
And Smith was drenched on Saturday, Dec. 4, 1993, when undefeated Giles visited Dickenson County to play Haysi in a VHSL Group A Division 2 state semifinal that is forever etched in his memory.
And in mud.
Giles posted an 8-0 victory over Haysi, but the final score is almost a footnote to the conditions on the Tigers’ field at Sandlick Elementary School in the community of Birchleaf on the banks of the Russell Fork River.
Haysi won the Region D title the previous Saturday on a muddy track, and the home team covered part of the field on the eve of the Giles game to protect against a daylong rain.
It was no use.
“They had a tarp, but it only covered between the hash marks,” said longtime Giles statistician Mark Hubbard. “When they pulled it off, all that water ran straight to the sidelines.”
Giles coach Steve Ragsdale had a sinking feeling when he walked on the field for pregame warmups.
“There was no sideline,” Ragsdale recalled earlier this week. “I could feel the mud just running over the top of my shoes. When I say mud, that’s the most I’ve ever seen in any circumstance.”
The veteran coach, who had led Giles to a Group AA championship in 1980, sensed that his players needed some extra motivation.
“I made a little pact with them that if we won the game that we were going to line up on the goal line and run and belly-flop on the 10-yard line in the mud,” Ragsdale said. “And that included me.”
Ragsdale had genuine concerns.
First, Haysi was a strong opponent.
The Tigers were 12-0 after their 14-12 region final victory over a Powell Valley team that included future NFL running back Thomas Jones.
Secondly, Giles star quarterback Raypheal Milton reinjured a sprained ankle earlier in the week in practice and was not expected to play against the undefeated Tigers.
Whether by motivation, deception by Giles’ single-wing offense or old-fashioned blocking up front, Giles needed just three offensive plays to score.
Milton’s twin brother, Maurice, did the honors with a 57-yard burst, or so he was told.
“[Mud] was in my eyes. It was in my nose. It was in my mouth,” Milton recalled years later. “I couldn’t see a thing.”
Peter Janney added a two-point conversion run and that was the end of the scoring for the day.
It was not for a lack of trying by Haysi and big quarterback Jason Compton.
Haysi went for a quick early strike.
And Marty Smith was in the crosshairs.
“They had obviously studied us on film and saw a glaring weakness in the defense, which was the left cornerback, me,” Smith said. “So they dial up this bomb. They snuck this back out of the backfield and he went screaming down the left side.”
The long pass fell incomplete, but Smith and Haysi’s intended receiver were not quite finished with the play.
“I remember both of us diving for that pass, and it felt like I was on a slip-and-slide for 45 yards,” Smith said.
“I got up and shook my head and there was snot, and mud and water. My face was black. I remember looking at the running back. We got up laughing and said, ‘This might be fun today.’ “
The two heavyweights slogged it out for 48 minutes, and the outcome was in doubt until the waning seconds.
Haysi blocked a Giles punt late in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans held off two threats inside their 20-yard line on fourth-down sacks by Patrick Steele.
Needing a first down to clinch the victory, Ragsdale called on the one player on his team who stood out the most.
It was Raypheal Milton, whose white Giles road jersey sparkled.
Milton’s legs were shaky, but his arm proved steady. He connected with Steele for a big completion that allowed Giles to safely escape the shadow of its goal.
“It’s pouring down rain, but Raypheal was the best passer I’ve ever had by far,” Ragsdale said. “He did a little half rollout to the right. We dragged Patrick underneath going on the other way. I mean he put it right on Patrick and Patrick caught it.”
Janney broke a long run and Giles secured the victory.
But it was not a clean escape.
Ragsdale first had to fulfill a promise.
“You bet we lined up on that goal line and ran out to that 10-yard line and slid in that mud,” the Giles coach said.
Then there was a matter of washing it off.
Haysi had recently built a visitors dressing room on the site of the elementary school. Quarters were cramped, the showers were limited but the room was freshly painted.
But not for long.
“We weren’t trying to mess their dressing room up, but every kid on our team was covered in mud from head to toe,” Ragsdale said. “I mean caked on. I think we sent them into the shower with their uniforms on.
“I’m sure they thought we mistreated their locker room. There was mud on the walls and everywhere. When we left, it was a disaster.”
To Smith and his teammates, it was heaven.
“We wore all white but by the time we got done with warmups, we looked like a bunch of Hershey Kisses,” said Smith, who intercepted a pass and had a critical deflection in the semifinal victory.
“But there was something so amazing about that. It was everything you dream of as a little boy. We got to go out there and play against a championship-caliber team in the worst weather you could imagine ... and prevail that way.”
Giles won the 1993 Division 2 state title the week after the Haysi game by ending Central-Lunenburg’s 27-game win streak with a 27-18 victory on a snowy Saturday in Pearisburg, capping a 14-0 season.
Smith, 44, has traveled the world covering big-time sports.
NASCAR, SEC football, interviews with the rich and famous.
Yet he most fondly recalls his days playing football at a small high school in Southwest Virginia.
“I just got done writing a piece about the connection between high school football and the community,” Smith said from his home in Charlotte.
“Because we were No. 1 on Friday night, Pearisburg and Newport and Pembroke were No. 1 on Saturday morning, and Monday morning when all those boys went across the mountain to work at [Virginia] Tech or Volvo, across the border to head out to Princeton.
“In that area, those teams are the identity of the town, and those boys are carrying so much more on those shoulder pads than wins and losses.”
On a weekend in 1993, Smith was just a 17-year-old riding a charter bus for the first time, experiencing a night away from home in a hotel and feasting on a postgame meal in a steakhouse in Bluefield.
“We were eating steaks and soft-serve ice cream, and we were the kings of the world,” Smith said. “It was the most fun I ever had playing football.
“I’m 30 years removed from that year. I chase nostalgia every day of my life. I’m the most blessed man on Earth.”
robert.anderson@roanoke.com | Twitter:@Timesland | (540) 981-3123
Giles 8 0 0 0—8
Haysi 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
G – M.Milton 57 run (Janney run)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 8, H 6; Rushes-Yards: G 45-199, H 28-41; Passing Yards: G 20, H 54; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 1-2-0, H 6-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-0, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 6-22, H 4-35; Punts-Average; G 3-28, H 6-21.
