PREP FOOTBALL: Keller eager for ‘electrifying’ entrance at Lane Stadium

Keller will be joined by seven classmates who have also chosen college destinations for a ceremony on Friday at Viking Hall. It will be different than most signings events, having to follow COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

“It is definitely not how I expected it to happen, but I am very pleased with how it turned out and just excited to get to Friday,” he said.

Keller was one of 25 recruits who signed with Virginia Tech on Wednesday’s signing period. All were featured in their own tweets from the school, and Keller had to smile at his likeness that welcomed him to the Hokies.

“I definitely woke up to that, that was definitely something crazy that I experienced to have that big of a page,” he said. “I am definitely excited about that.”

Once his letter had been sent in, Keller received more congratulatory recognition from the staff at Virginia Tech.

“All the coaches called me today,” he said. “They seemed to be excited so it is very great and fun.”

Virginia Tech just completed a season with a 5-6 record, capping a difficult season with a win over Virginia. The school announced on Wednesday that they would not be accepting a bowl bid, snapping a 27-year streak of postseason berths.