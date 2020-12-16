PREP FOOTBALL: Keller eager for ‘electrifying’ entrance at Lane Stadium

The next time Jaden Keller runs onto a football field, it will be as part of one of the most popular entrances in all of college football.
When 60,000 spectators jump and scream to the tune of “Enter Sandman” at Lane Stadium in the fall, Keller will be running through the tunnel with the rest of the Hokies.
He can only hope that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow some degree of normalcy to return.
“I have been to a couple of games. It is a definitely an electrifying experience,” said Keller, a senior at Tennessee High. “It is definitely one of the top reasons I chose the school. I really loved the entrance. I am definitely looking forward to that.”
Keller had verbally committed to Virginia Tech in October, but made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his education and football career for the Hokies in the fall.
“I had to take a picture of my form today and I sent it to them, but I am doing [my ceremony] at my school Friday,” Keller said.
Call that the fulfillment of a dream.
“It is definitely good to get it out of the way,” said Keller, who was recently chosen as a 5A all-state performer for the Vikings. “It is definitely a proud moment, my mom is very proud so it was really a great feeling.”
Keller will be joined by seven classmates who have also chosen college destinations for a ceremony on Friday at Viking Hall. It will be different than most signings events, having to follow COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
“It is definitely not how I expected it to happen, but I am very pleased with how it turned out and just excited to get to Friday,” he said.
Keller was one of 25 recruits who signed with Virginia Tech on Wednesday’s signing period. All were featured in their own tweets from the school, and Keller had to smile at his likeness that welcomed him to the Hokies.
“I definitely woke up to that, that was definitely something crazy that I experienced to have that big of a page,” he said. “I am definitely excited about that.”
Once his letter had been sent in, Keller received more congratulatory recognition from the staff at Virginia Tech.
“All the coaches called me today,” he said. “They seemed to be excited so it is very great and fun.”
Virginia Tech just completed a season with a 5-6 record, capping a difficult season with a win over Virginia. The school announced on Wednesday that they would not be accepting a bowl bid, snapping a 27-year streak of postseason berths.
That was part of the reason why head coach Justin Fuente has come under fire, but Virginia Tech confirmed he would be back in 2021. That was good news to Keller.
“I am very happy,” he said. “He is a great coach with what he has done with the program.”
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who played at Clintwood in addition to the Hokies, was one of the primary recruiters who helped bring Keller to Blacksburg.
That local connection helped the duo in developing a connection.
“He is from around this area so we have been talking about a lot of stuff around here,” he said.
Keller was electrifying at times over the last two seasons as a receiver for Tennessee High. He played there this year as well, but also started the year at safety and then moved to linebacker.
He may have found his college position too.
“Last year I kind of preferred offense, but I guess my senior year I just changed to defense,” he said. “I am definitely looking forward to playing defense there.”
Keller isn’t just going to Virginia Tech to play football. He will be working toward a degree as well, possibly in business.
“I am not sure yet. I will probably do business,” he said. “I have a friend [who’s] dad is into business and he is a good person to look up to and ask for help.”
Keller, who is playing basketball for the Vikings and plans to run track in the spring, knows he can’t wait until he gets to Blacksburg to prepare for the next stage of his life.
That work has only begun.
“They are going to start sending me workouts to do, probably tomorrow or the day after that,” he said. “I will get to work after that.”
Keller, who follows baseball player Gavin Cross as the second Tennessee High athlete to sign with Virginia Tech in the last two years, has already been busy making friends with his fellow new recruits.
“We have a big group chat text so we text each other,” he said. “We have been texting for a couple of weeks now so we are starting to build a friendship and chemistry.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!