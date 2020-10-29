PREP FOOTBALL: Friends, relationships made at Sullivan Central meant the most to Lindamood

Yet, it’s more than just the games that Lindamood remembers most.

“I miss the people more than anything,” he said. “I made friends doing that. After you graduate you don’t see your friends much, but I know if I needed them they would be there so that is the best part.”

Lindamood played at East Tennessee State for two years before one of those friends needed him. His childhood and football friend Danny Carter broke his neck during a football game at Emory & Henry College, and his focus turned from football.

“He was a friend of mine all through high school, we played high school football together,” Lindamood said. “The year that he broke his neck, after that happened that kind of just deflated me. I just really lost interest more or less in playing football, it didn’t really mean that much to me after that happened to him.”

Lindamood stepped away from the game at that moment, only a couple of years before ETSU dropped the program that wasn’t resurrected until 2014.

“I took some away from ETSU to be with him as a matter of fact,” he said. “He was like a brother to me. He is one of the few people I definitely keep up with still, but that was tough.”