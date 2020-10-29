PREP FOOTBALL: Friends, relationships made at Sullivan Central meant the most to Lindamood

Joe Lindamood went back to his roots last Friday night, catching the final home football game for the Sullivan Central football team.
The Cougars won 76-6, and the memories came rushing back for Lindamood, who played a key role in Sullivan Central’s last playoff win in 1999.
“I saw a lot of good friends, a lot of people I played ball with and people that played before me,” Lindamood said. “It was great.”
Sullivan Central will play its final game as a program tonight with a visit to defending 4A state champion Elizabethton, which enters with a 24-game winning streak.
When Sullivan Central closes its door to combine with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge in the fall of 2021, Lindamood will miss it, but sometimes change is needed.
“It is a little bittersweet. I think it is sad to see the old schools close. My dad graduated from there, most of my family did, but I do have a daughter and I think it was need of something,” he said. “I am not necessarily saying they should have drawn all the schools together, but I think it will be better for our area.”
Lindamood was a four-year starter at safety for John Thomas, who led the Cougars to their only playoff wins in the 52-year history of the program in 1994 and ‘99.
They were able to catch up last week while the Cougars were winning that final home game.
“I got to see Coach Thomas, I hadn’t seen him in years, that was pretty fun,” said Lindamood, who graduated from Sullivan Central in 2001. “He was a hard-nosed coach that you wanted to play for. You wanted to make him happy and that meant a lot.”
It was Lindamood who scored both touchdowns in Sullivan Central’s 13-7 playoff win over Greeneville. He was also a key cog for a team that won five games the previous season, highlighted by a win at Gate City.
“We loved it. You couldn’t trade those days for nothing,” Lindamood said. “The biggest thing I got out of all that was just the people, your friends. Thinking back on it, that is really what matters.
“Football was great, we were fortunate enough, we beat Gate City at home. We did some good stuff back then, we had two pretty good years, but it was a lot of fun. It was a ball, loved it.”
He was also the hero of a 33-25 win at Tennessee High in ‘98, one of many memories for the 38-year-old Lindamood, who played both ways for the Cougars, including rarely leaving the field during his sophomore and junior campaigns
“There are a few [memories]. It is hard to pick. I was fortunate enough to be able to play all four years,” he said. “There were a lot of people I played against that went on to be professional athletes. We beat Tennessee High one year at Tennessee High. We came back and beat them and I got to score the winning touchdown and that was cool.”
Yet, it’s more than just the games that Lindamood remembers most.
“I miss the people more than anything,” he said. “I made friends doing that. After you graduate you don’t see your friends much, but I know if I needed them they would be there so that is the best part.”
Lindamood played at East Tennessee State for two years before one of those friends needed him. His childhood and football friend Danny Carter broke his neck during a football game at Emory & Henry College, and his focus turned from football.
“He was a friend of mine all through high school, we played high school football together,” Lindamood said. “The year that he broke his neck, after that happened that kind of just deflated me. I just really lost interest more or less in playing football, it didn’t really mean that much to me after that happened to him.”
Lindamood stepped away from the game at that moment, only a couple of years before ETSU dropped the program that wasn’t resurrected until 2014.
“I took some away from ETSU to be with him as a matter of fact,” he said. “He was like a brother to me. He is one of the few people I definitely keep up with still, but that was tough.”
Lindamood, who still lives in the Blountville area with his wife, Suzanna, and daughter, Jozie, has been a vessel inspector at Eastman for the last 16 years. He hasn’t been back to his own school often, but was glad to get there for one last football game at Bernie Webb Field last week. The Cougars went out with a bang with a resounding victory over Union County.
“I was able to go to the last home game last week and that is probably the first time I have probably been in 10 years to a ball game,” he said.
While Sullivan Central had success in most every sport, football never seemed to catch on, from the start in 1968 to now. He hopes to move the West Ridge will bring a change of fortunes on the gridiron.
“It is a number of things. I think pride has a lot to do with it, just school pride,” he said. “That is one thing that I hope comes back with this new school, I think they will have more pride and people more apt to try out for the football team.
“I feel like a lot of your good athletes, they don’t even give it a shot, they don’t play. Nobody wants to play for a team that more than likely isn’t going to win much. It is school pride I think has a lot to do with it.”
He could become a fan of Wolfpack softball since his daughter plays the sport.
“She has been playing softball,” he said. “That is another reason why I am kind of glad for the new school, hopefully she will have more opportunities to play if she wants to.”
Lindamood has long been acknowledged as one of the best players to suit for the Cougars, having continued his career at the college level.
While those sentiments do bring a smile to his face, his thoughts go far beyond the field.
“It does, but honestly after so many years go by, it is the people that matter,” Lindamood said. “The fun we had together was the biggest thing. We were fortunate enough to be pretty decent, but the people and the relationships you build are what counts.
“Being older you kind of realize that is the most important part of any of it.”
