PREP FOOTBALL: Football for a cause; Central, East meet for final time in CAC Bowl

This is one game where the winner isn’t as important as the cause itself.
“Everyone wins on [Thursday] with this game at the Castle,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said.
Sullivan Central and Sullivan East were looking to do something to help out Tennessee High after tragedy took one of their students last month.
“One hundred percent,” Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons said. “We would love to honor her and Tennessee High with anything we can do to help.”
An idea was born to make up the football game between the schools that was canceled last month due to COVID issues. Not only that, but they also wanted to contribute the proceeds to the family of Tennessee High senior Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy and her mother, Kristina Robinson, both of whom were killed in a murder-suicide in Bristol on Oct. 17.
“They had already talked about it and put it together,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said. “They called me and told me what they were wanting to do play that game and then donate the money to the Children’s Advocacy Center.”
The question was where to play what is being called the Children’s Advocacy Center Bowl. Wade provided that answer. It will be at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle, with kickoff slated tonight for 7 p.m.
“They were talking about playing it at a neutral site and they had talked about ETSU,” said Wade, who suggested the Stone Castle instead. “If you are going to donate the money from that in honor of her, I think it would be great to play in the Stone Castle and so that is how it came up.
“It was really their idea and we really appreciate them wanting us to get involved in it. It was really good. It is just great.”
The two schools were slated to play in Blountville on Oct. 9, but that game was canceled after COVID issues at Sullivan East. Just over a week later, Kennedy was killed, and those schools wanted to do something to honor her memory.
Wade said those schools, in addition to many others, have provided support in many ways, much to the delight of Wade, principal Kim Kirk and the softball team at Tennessee High, among so many others.
“We just really appreciate it, a lot of schools have really stepped up,” Wade said. “Virginia High has been very kind, and everyone has just been very respectful through this thing. I know Mrs. Kirk appreciates it and I definitely appreciate it and our softball program appreciates it too just because the young lady played softball for us.
“Just a special kid so it is just a whole lot of people have just stepped up and have been very kind about things.”
All proceeds will benefit the CAC of Sullivan County, a non-profit organization that works to combat child abuse and to minimize trauma by providing and coordinating supportive services to children and their families in a caring environment.
“We do appreciate Gabby’s family thinking about us and raising funds to help us to continue our mission,” CAC executive director Gena Frye said.
“I think it is a wonderful thing that Gabby’s friends and the people that wanted to put this together in doing something so that she won’t be forgotten and good can come out of bad,” she added.
Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays, whose Vikings will host Knox Halls on the same field in their playoff opener on Friday, was all for the move.
“We were presented with that opportunity to let them play here and we said ‘yes, of course’,” Mays said. “[It was] super classy on both sides’ part to organize that and do it. It is a great stadium to play in, it is going to be great weather. I think those two teams match up pretty good so I think we will have a pretty good ball game.”
It will be the 52nd and final game in this rivalry. It will count as an official game in the record books even if it is happening after the regular season. The Cougars got a “COVID win” after the Patriots couldn’t play last month, now they will try to earn it on the field.
“The TSSAA actually allows teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs to play one bowl game so that is where that comes from,” Wade said. “This will be considered that bowl game and it is just to make up that game that they lost earlier.”
Frye, who has family connections to both schools, was certainly appreciative that the family of the victims chose the CAC as a beneficiary of the proceeds.
“It is a tragic thing that has happened, but maybe to make some good come out of a tragedy, the assistance we can receive will help us to be able to help other children,” Frye said. “There are lot of children out there and there are a lot of needs. It is awful that this has happened, but it is a blessing that maybe it will bring awareness.
“Of course, we are non-profit so the money never hurts, but just to bring awareness in our community about domestic abuse, child abuse, where people can get help, that is worth so much more in just educating the community.
“If there was not a need for our services then we would be doing a really good job because kids would be protected.”
Frye said there are many ways the funds can be used.
“We try to make the most out of everything we get because if you ever came to this place you would understand the passion that these people have,” Frye said. “I am not just saying in our organization, but also with law enforcement, DCS [Department of Children’s Services], the passion they have for protecting kids and providing help for these families is just amazing.”
Sullivan Central was originally slated to host the final Sullivan East game, but that game didn’t happen, and the Cougars have since had a ceremony for their final game. A neutral site was needed, and the Stone Castle was chosen.
Two thousand tickets were made available for the game, with Wade expecting a sizable crowd to see the final game between two schools in what should be a near perfect night for football.
“I think so. It is the last time these two schools will meet,” Wade said. “I think it will be a good crowd for them.”
“It is going to be a great field, a great night, just a good cause and those guys get to play another game,” added Mays.
Sullivan Central enters with a 4-6 record, including that COVID win over the Patriots, while Sullivan East is 3-5. The Cougars hold a 36-15 advantage in the rivalry, which dates back to 1969.
While both teams will play hard to win, there are some things more important than a game.
“Everybody has just been so kind through this thing, so respectful in everything they have done for our students in her honor,” Wade said. “Sullivan Central and Sullivan East both have just been really great so it was just one of those deals where they said we wanted to do this.
“I think it is wonderful they are doing that and just glad we are able to have the facility where they can come and play.”
Frye plans to be at the Stone Castle tonight. Just don’t ask her to pick a side.
“My mother-in-law coached at Central for a long time and my children went to East so I think I will probably stay pretty neutral,” said Frye, whose son played football at Sullivan East. “We want to support this, and we appreciate the family thinking about us.”
