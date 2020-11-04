PREP FOOTBALL: Football for a cause; Central, East meet for final time in CAC Bowl

“The TSSAA actually allows teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs to play one bowl game so that is where that comes from,” Wade said. “This will be considered that bowl game and it is just to make up that game that they lost earlier.”

Frye, who has family connections to both schools, was certainly appreciative that the family of the victims chose the CAC as a beneficiary of the proceeds.

“It is a tragic thing that has happened, but maybe to make some good come out of a tragedy, the assistance we can receive will help us to be able to help other children,” Frye said. “There are lot of children out there and there are a lot of needs. It is awful that this has happened, but it is a blessing that maybe it will bring awareness.

“Of course, we are non-profit so the money never hurts, but just to bring awareness in our community about domestic abuse, child abuse, where people can get help, that is worth so much more in just educating the community.

“If there was not a need for our services then we would be doing a really good job because kids would be protected.”

Frye said there are many ways the funds can be used.