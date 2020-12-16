PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

Trenton Adkins has forged a path to the end zone for years and that put him on the fast track to being a NCAA Division I football player.
“As coaches, we all had watched him come through the Little League program and knew the potential was there,” said Ridgeview High School athletic director and assistant football coach Kent Grant. “In middle school he continued to impress us. His freshman year the plan was to bring him on slow, but he burst on the scene in game two with 100-plus yards.”
Adkins hasn’t slowed down since and the Ridgeview senior signed with the University of Toledo Rockets on Wednesday.
He rushed for 2,856 yards and totaled 48 touchdowns in 2019 for the Ridgeview Wolfpack in earning Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors. He has gained more than 6,000 career yards on the ground during his prep career, but it’s not known yet what position he will play for the Rockets.
He has been designated as an Athlete, an apt description for a guy who has shown the ability to be a game-changing playmaker.
“Every game it seemed like he made two or three plays that only those elite athletes can make,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller.
He’ll get some major exposure at Toledo as Mid-American Conference teams play often in the middle of the week on ESPN’s various networks in what is referred to as MACtion.
Many folks from Southwest Virginia will certainly be tuned in the next few years as Toledo tangles with the likes of Ball State, Western Michigan and Northern Illinois.
“Oh, definitely,” Tiller said. “I already watch those games and some of the best games I have seen are those midweek MAC matchups. I told Trenton that was definitely a positive signing with Toledo that he would get national TV games.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Adkins had been heavily recruited since the end of his freshman season at Ridgeview as Tennessee, Arizona State, Memphis, North Carolina, Florida, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia were among the many schools extending scholarship offers.
However, Toledo was the best fit for Adkins.
The Rockets went 4-2 during the truncated 2020 season under the direction of head coach Jason Candle.
“It just felt like the place for me,” Adkins said in October after verbally committing to the school. “All the other commits are good guys and very welcoming. The coaches are very welcoming. It’s a beautiful place and just a good place, overall. I like the way they put players in the [NFL] and constantly have winning seasons.”
Adkins will be on the field Feb. 22 when Ridgeview opens the season against Wise County Central.
Tiller predicts big things in the future for his star pupil.
“What impresses me the most about Trenton is the fact that he is down to earth and humble,” Tiller said. “Even though he signed with a DI program, he doesn’t brag or boast about that or his stats. He is about the team success rather than the individual. Toledo is getting a special player and I think he is going to make the people of Ridgeview, Dickenson County and Southwest Virginia proud to be watching him continue his career.”
