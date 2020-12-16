PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins to take talents to Toledo

Trenton Adkins has forged a path to the end zone for years and that put him on the fast track to being a NCAA Division I football player.

“As coaches, we all had watched him come through the Little League program and knew the potential was there,” said Ridgeview High School athletic director and assistant football coach Kent Grant. “In middle school he continued to impress us. His freshman year the plan was to bring him on slow, but he burst on the scene in game two with 100-plus yards.”

Adkins hasn’t slowed down since and the Ridgeview senior signed with the University of Toledo Rockets on Wednesday.

He rushed for 2,856 yards and totaled 48 touchdowns in 2019 for the Ridgeview Wolfpack in earning Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors. He has gained more than 6,000 career yards on the ground during his prep career, but it’s not known yet what position he will play for the Rockets.

He has been designated as an Athlete, an apt description for a guy who has shown the ability to be a game-changing playmaker.

“Every game it seemed like he made two or three plays that only those elite athletes can make,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller.