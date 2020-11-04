PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sullivan East runners strive to prove they belong with the big schools

Five years ago Sullivan East finished second in the state among small schools at the Class AA-A State Cross Country Meet.

They’ll return today, also as a small school, but will compete in the Large School division, leaving the Patriots just wanting to prove they belong.

“I just want those guys to go out and have fun, I want them to compete at a high level. They have earned the opportunity to compete against the best of the best in the state,” Sullivan East cross country coach Ryan Williamson said. “When we step up to the line, we are in it with the best teams, let’s just prove that we belong.

“We may not win, we may not be top 10, but let’s prove that we deserve to be here. That is kind of what we are looking for, let’s just have fun and prove that we deserve to be there with those great runners.”

Sullivan East, who was led to that second place finish in 2015 by Luke Meade, who won that event and now runs at Arkansas, will compete in the Large School boys race today at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, the first time it hasn’t been held at Percy Warner Park in Nashville for nearly 50 years.

The Patriots will be led by senior Drew Ledford, who enters having finished ninth in the Region 1 meet last week in Gray.