PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Stretch run Big 11 Championship is the first of three meets to conclude the season

The meet was moved after a nearly 50-year run at Percy Warner Park in Nashville due to coronavirus concerns.

Getting that state berth isn’t easy. Nunn said only Texas has the same system as Tennessee, and repeated efforts to change the system to provide more opportunity has fallen on deaf ears.

“It is really tough to get out of our region. Well, any region as far as that goes,” he said. “The state of Tennessee is one of only two states still running that kind of format. Most states are going with top four teams and top 15 individuals. If we had the top 15 in ours, that would help us out a lot.

“We have tried to get that changed even long before I have been here. We have had coaches meeting and taken it before the TSSAA board and all that several times and they have never changed it.”

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is the favorite to claim the girls individual crown, having finished first in all but one event this season despite being hampered by injuries at times this fall.

That isn’t a problem now.

“She is 100 percent right now and ready to race and has been training well,” Nunn said.