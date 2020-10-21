PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Stretch run Big 11 Championship is the first of three meets to conclude the season

Three meets in a span of two weeks.
That is what lies ahead for cross country runners in Northeast Tennessee.
It all starts today with the Big 11 Championship at Steele Creek Park, the annual stop for this event for longer than Frankie Nunn has been the cross country coach at Tennessee High.
“It has always been held at Steele Creek since I have been here and this is my 17th year,” Nunn said.
Runners from nine local schools will participate, with conference team and individual champions being determined, along with the top 15 boys and girls earning all-conference honors.
Sullivan East and Sullivan Central have chosen in recent years not to participate in the Big 11 meet for various reasons, including the timing of fall break, injury and coronavirus issues this year, in addition to choosing to run with other Three Rivers Conference schools. They will participate in the upcoming region and state meets.
Unlike at the Bristol Cross held at Steele Creek in September, spectators will be allowed today, but will be required to submit to temperature checks and wear face coverings during the event.
The girls will run at 4:30 p.m., with the boys following at 5:15.
All teams and runners will advance to the Region 1-AAA meet on Oct. 29 at Daniel Boone High School in Gray. The top three teams and top 10 overall individuals from that point will advance to the state meet on Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
The meet was moved after a nearly 50-year run at Percy Warner Park in Nashville due to coronavirus concerns.
Getting that state berth isn’t easy. Nunn said only Texas has the same system as Tennessee, and repeated efforts to change the system to provide more opportunity has fallen on deaf ears.
“It is really tough to get out of our region. Well, any region as far as that goes,” he said. “The state of Tennessee is one of only two states still running that kind of format. Most states are going with top four teams and top 15 individuals. If we had the top 15 in ours, that would help us out a lot.
“We have tried to get that changed even long before I have been here. We have had coaches meeting and taken it before the TSSAA board and all that several times and they have never changed it.”
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is the favorite to claim the girls individual crown, having finished first in all but one event this season despite being hampered by injuries at times this fall.
That isn’t a problem now.
“She is 100 percent right now and ready to race and has been training well,” Nunn said.
While Arrington was only beaten by Science Hill junior sensation Jenna Hutchins in Jonesborough last month, her primary competition has come from Daniel Boone sophomore Kamryn Wingfield, who has normally finished second to Arrington in the fall.
Wingfield hung with Arrington at the Trailblazer Invitational two weeks ago in Gray, but Arrington pulled away to win by 25 seconds.
“It will be her and Kamryn. I don’t think anybody else will be up there,” Nunn said. “Kamryn pressured her the first mile last week at the Trailblazer and she wasn’t used to that. That will be one you will have to deal with.”
Wingfield’s brother, Conner, has been the top male runner in the region this fall, and is a reason why Nunn considers the Trailblazers the favorite to claim the boys team title. The girls could be tough to beat as well.
“Daniel Boone would probably be the favorite in the boys. Also the girls,” Nunn said. “They have pretty much been dominating the girls and the boys in the last month or so.”
According to Nunn, Hutchins will not compete today, but will participate in the region and state meets. Hutchins is ranked as one of the top high school cross country runners in the nation.
She won the Fender’s Farm in Jonesborough last month, finishing well ahead of Arrington. Hutchins placed third in the state meet last year, while Arrington was the top freshman finisher in 14th.
“Jenna is pretty much in a league of her own. She is ranked number one in the nation,” Nunn said.
Nunn will be interested to see how the local runners do once they did get to the state level two weeks from today since most of the courses in Northeast Tennessee are hilly, while the rest of the state runs on much flatter terrain.
That’s why he’s not sure how runners in various parts of the state compare.
“You can look on MileSplit and see all those rankings,’ he said. “I don’t put a whole lot of weight in those rankings because everybody is not running the same course.”
After a busy early part of the season, Tennessee High has slowed down in recent weeks, due to weather issues and fall break. The next two weeks will be plenty of busy for all.
“It is a transition period right now,” Nunn said. “We will start backing off on some of our mileage in our workouts and trying to peak at the right time of the year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
