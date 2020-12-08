PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: On the job training; Tennessee High sophomore point guard Wilhoit following in footsteps of talented mom

The depth, defensive pressure and offensive rebounding helped the Hilltoppers (8-1) pull away in the second half.

“I thought we were good in spurts,” SH coach Ken Cutlip said. “We’ve got to be more consistent on the defensive end. Tennessee High really drove the ball deep and stuck shots in stretches, but our pressure eventually got us some easy baskets.”

Wilhoit said his mother stresses four basics of point guard play.

“She tells me keep my head up, focus on defense, find the open player and shoot when available,” Wilhoit said.

Angie Wilhoit, a former basketball coach, still gives basketball lesson in Bluff City. Naturally, Braden is one of students.

“I always listen and learn from her,” Braden said. “We go over notes and videos all the time.”

Braden said he was prepared for his busy sophomore season.

“We had a bunch of seniors graduate, so I know that I would have to step up,” Wilhoit said. “I’ve matured a lot, and that’s helping.”

Witcher led THS (1-7) Tuesday with 17 points, while Dufore, Kenyae Carter (10) and Marcus Phelps also reached double figures.