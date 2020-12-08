PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: On the job training; Tennessee High sophomore point guard Wilhoit following in footsteps of talented mom

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High basketball player Braden Wilhoit grew up learning the essentials of point guard play.
That experience has come in handy the past few weeks.
The five-foot-10, 150-pound sophomore has been running the offense for the sophomore-dominated THS Vikings.
On Tuesday, Wilhoit supplied 10 points and his standard four assists as THS dropped an 83-62 decision to the Science Hill Hilltoppers.
Wilhoit is the son of former Sullivan East and East Tennessee State University point guard sensation Angie Fickes-Wilhoit.
“There’s a little bit of pressure there, but I’m up to the challenge,” Braden Wilhoit said.
As usual, Science Hill employed a swarming defense Tuesday. With Wilhoit setting the pace and sophomore Wade Witcher making shots, the Vikings trailed just 19-17 after the first quarter and kept the game relatively close through three quarters.
According to first-year THS coach Michael McMeans, Wilhoit has adapted well after guiding the Vikings freshman team last year.
“Braden has met that challenge head on and taken on a leadership role, McMeans said.
Wilhoit, Witcher and 6-5 sophomore Brandon Dufore are all averaging nearly 30 minutes of playing time per game for THS.
The depth, defensive pressure and offensive rebounding helped the Hilltoppers (8-1) pull away in the second half.
“I thought we were good in spurts,” SH coach Ken Cutlip said. “We’ve got to be more consistent on the defensive end. Tennessee High really drove the ball deep and stuck shots in stretches, but our pressure eventually got us some easy baskets.”
Wilhoit said his mother stresses four basics of point guard play.
“She tells me keep my head up, focus on defense, find the open player and shoot when available,” Wilhoit said.
Angie Wilhoit, a former basketball coach, still gives basketball lesson in Bluff City. Naturally, Braden is one of students.
“I always listen and learn from her,” Braden said. “We go over notes and videos all the time.”
Braden said he was prepared for his busy sophomore season.
“We had a bunch of seniors graduate, so I know that I would have to step up,” Wilhoit said. “I’ve matured a lot, and that’s helping.”
Witcher led THS (1-7) Tuesday with 17 points, while Dufore, Kenyae Carter (10) and Marcus Phelps also reached double figures.
Science Hill was paced by powerful 6-4 post Amare Reed (24 points) and 6-3 junior guard Keynan Cutlip with 15.
THS has also faced formidable foes such as Dobyns-Bennett, Maryville, Jefferson County and Knox Farragut so far this season.
“We’re kind of wondering when Duke and Kentucky will come in here to play,” McMeans said. “The schedule has been brutal, but we’re improving with game.”
Meanwhile, the varsity learning curve continues for Wilhoit
“It’s a different game from what I’m used to,” said Wilhoit, who averages 10 points. “The pace is so much faster, and you have just have to speed things up and make good decisions.”
Wilhoit expected to receive more point guard tips late Tuesday night with his mother, who scored over 1,000 points at ETSU.
“Yes, we will definitely be going over this game,” Wilhoit said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!