PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East sweeps past Trailblazers

Hayley Grubb led the Patriots (5-3) with 18 points, while Aubrey added 15 and Jenna Hare tossed in 12. Hannah Hodge made it four players in double figures for the Patriots with 11 points.
Savannah Jessee paced the Trailblazers (0-2) with 12 points.
Sullivan East 56, Daniel Boone 48
Braden Standbridge led three Patriots in double figures with 13 points, as Sullivan East outscored the Daniel Boone 39-18 in the second half to pull away from the Trailblazers on Wednesday.
Daniel Boone was paced by Breiydon Gilliam with 17 points. Landon Carrico added 13.
Dylan Bartley and Johnathan Waldon scored 11 points each for the Patriots.
