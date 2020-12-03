PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East sweeps past Trailblazers

Emma Aubrey had five of Sullivan East’s nine 3-pointers to lead Sullivan East past Daniel Boone 69-39 in a Wednesday evening game at the Dyer Dome.

Hayley Grubb led the Patriots (5-3) with 18 points, while Aubrey added 15 and Jenna Hare tossed in 12. Hannah Hodge made it four players in double figures for the Patriots with 11 points.

Savannah Jessee paced the Trailblazers (0-2) with 12 points.