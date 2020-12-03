 Skip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East sweeps past Trailblazers
PREP BASKETBALL: Sullivan East sweeps past Trailblazers

  • Updated
Sullivan East logo
Emma Aubrey had five of Sullivan East’s nine 3-pointers to lead Sullivan East past Daniel Boone 69-39 in a Wednesday evening game at the Dyer Dome.
Hayley Grubb led the Patriots (5-3) with 18 points, while Aubrey added 15 and Jenna Hare tossed in 12. Hannah Hodge made it four players in double figures for the Patriots with 11 points.
Savannah Jessee paced the Trailblazers (0-2) with 12 points.
Boys
Sullivan East 56, Daniel Boone 48
Braden Standbridge led three Patriots in double figures with 13 points, as Sullivan East outscored the Daniel Boone 39-18 in the second half to pull away from the Trailblazers on Wednesday.
Daniel Boone was paced by Breiydon Gilliam with 17 points. Landon Carrico added 13.
Dylan Bartley and Johnathan Waldon scored 11 points each for the Patriots.
