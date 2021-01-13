PREP BASKETBALL: Southwest District Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

Marion, which won two district games last season, fell 46-43 to Lebanon in the opening round of the SWD tournament.

Coach’s Quote: “Our county pushed back our starting date until after the first of the year. The guys have been working hard and have made huge steps since last season. They seem to have great chemistry and are unselfish with the basketball. We don’t know what the future holds for us, but we are preparing and improving every time we step on the floor.”

Richlands Blue Tornado

Coach: Fred Phillips

Last season: 14-11

Key returners: Sage Webb, G, jr.; Cade Berry, F, sr.; Luke Wess, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Dylan Brown; Drew Simmons

Key losses: Cade Simmons; Bryson Richardson

Outlook: Three starters return from a team that posted an 8-2 district record before falling to Wise Central in the opening round of the Region D playoffs.

Richlands (3-2, 3-2) has earned a pair of district wins this season over Virginia High.

The big loss is Cade Simmons, who was named SWD player of the year last season for his consistent work in the post.