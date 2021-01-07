PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Boys Basketball Capsules

Ridgeview Wolfpack

Coach: Evan McCowan

Last season: 11-12

Key returners: Gabe Brown G, sr.; Trenton Adkins, F, sr.; Cannon Hill, G, soph.; Austin Mullins, G, jr.; Koda Counts, G, soph.; Colt Fletcher, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Colton Younce; Tyler Mullins; Chance Fleming.

Key losses: Brody Counts; Joey Yates; Timmy Hess.

Outlook: Ridgeview made a statement in its opening game this season, as Brown set a school record with 40 points in a win over Wise Central. The Wolfpack (3-0) followed up with a 51-39 defeat of Gate City

The 6-4 Brown averaged 17 points, six rebounds and three assists last season, while Austin Mullins (10 ppg., 6 rpg.) and the powerful 6-1 Adkins (8 ppg., 7.5 rebounds were also reliable.

So far this season, Brown is averaging over 24 points and the 6-2 Hill is churning out over 17 ppg. The Wolfpack roster features seven players who are least 6-foot-2.

Ridgeview dropped a 67-41 decision to Union last season in the first round of the district tournament.

Coach’s Quote: “This year, maybe more than other season given the circumstances, it is imperative that we focus on the things we can control. Controlling our controllables will be our mission. As long as we do that, focus on improving each day at practice and uphold our standards and values, I believe this team has the chance to be very competitive and successful.”