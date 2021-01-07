PREP BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District Boys Basketball Capsules

Coach: Aaron Williams
Last season: 14-13
Key returners: Jake Thacker, G, sr.; Chase Hungate, G, sr.; Jake O’Quinn, G, sr.; Evan Ramsey, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Reece Ketron; Ethan Gibson; Konnor Kilgore; Luke Francisco; Taylor Smiley
Key losses: River Carter
Outlook: Abingdon returns four starters from a squad that advanced to the Region 3D semifinals before falling to Northside. AHS also qualified for the Mountain 7 junior varsity title game before falling to Gate City.
Hungate (17 points per game, 5 rebounds per game), Thacker (14 ppg., 6 assists per game) and O’Quinn (11 ppg., 6 rpg.) are proven talents, while the 6-foot-9 Ramsey (5 ppg., 6 rpg., 2 blocks per game) is a force in the paint with his long arms.
The 6-8 Ketron is a player to watch.
The Falcons opened this season with wins over Gate City and Virginia High behind the scoring of Hungate (19 ppg.) and Thacker (16.5 ppg.).
Coach’s Quote: “The team has worked hard for this year and has a lot of solid qualities in experience, size and athleticism. We hope to advance through adversity.”
Coach: Scott Vermillion
Last season: 24-6
Key returners: Eli Starnes, sr., Luke Reed, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: none listed
Key losses: Bradley Dean; Andrew Hensley; Jon Compton; Jon Sallee
Outlook: Gate City stormed to the VHSL Class 2 championship game last season before falling 75-57 to John Marshall.
The loss of Dean (30 ppg.) was evident in this season’s second game as the Blue Devils saw their 82-game district win streak end with a 64-36 loss to Union. GC (1-3) has since fallen to district foes Abingdon and Ridgeview.
Starnes has emerged as the go-to man on offense, averaging 16 points per game. Reed provides defense and rebounding.
Coach’s Quote: “This season will be a challenge in many ways. Our boys will be playing with a greater purpose.”
Coach: Steve Posey
Last season: 4-19
Key returners: Zack Smith; Bryson Almany; Juvenksy Hyppolite-Jean
Promising newcomers: Noah Ratliff; Nathan Spurling
Key loss: Reed Samuel
Outlook: John Battle opened the season with a 46-32 win over Wise Central before falling 49-46 to Lee High.
Smith, who averaged over 10 points last season, is currently leading the team with 13 ppg. Ratliff and Almany have also been productive, while the powerful Hyppolite-Jean has emerged as a potent shot-blocker and rebounder.
The Trojans capped last season with a 77-25 setback against Wise Central in the opening round of the district tournament.
Coach’s Quote: Not available
Coach: Kevon Honeycutt
Last season: 12-11
Key returners: Jaxon Collier, F, sr.; Dylan Fannon, F, sr.; Logan Grace, C, sr.; Payton Woodard, C, sr.; Parker Chance
Promising newcomers: Brayden Hammonds, Caleb Leonard
Key losses: Jacob Whitaker
Outlook: The energetic Honeycutt provided a spark last season, as Lee charged out to a 10-2 record with a fast-paced style.
The Generals ended the season with a 75-59 loss to Graham in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs.
Honeycutt described Jaxon Collier (9.7 ppg.) as one of the best shooters in the region, and pegged Dylan Fannon (10 ppg.) as the “glue of the team.”
Grace (8.2 ppg.) and the 6-5 Woodard will try to compensate for the loss of Whitaker, who averaged 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Generals (2-1) opened district play this season with a loss to Wise Central. Lee then bounced back with a victory over John Battle.
Coach’s Quote: “We are young in the backcourt with two sophomores in Hammonds and Leonard, but they’ve shown that they are ready for the task. Their play will determine our success, along with the play of our big guys.”
Coach: Evan McCowan
Last season: 11-12
Key returners: Gabe Brown G, sr.; Trenton Adkins, F, sr.; Cannon Hill, G, soph.; Austin Mullins, G, jr.; Koda Counts, G, soph.; Colt Fletcher, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Colton Younce; Tyler Mullins; Chance Fleming.
Key losses: Brody Counts; Joey Yates; Timmy Hess.
Outlook: Ridgeview made a statement in its opening game this season, as Brown set a school record with 40 points in a win over Wise Central. The Wolfpack (3-0) followed up with a 51-39 defeat of Gate City
The 6-4 Brown averaged 17 points, six rebounds and three assists last season, while Austin Mullins (10 ppg., 6 rpg.) and the powerful 6-1 Adkins (8 ppg., 7.5 rebounds were also reliable.
So far this season, Brown is averaging over 24 points and the 6-2 Hill is churning out over 17 ppg. The Wolfpack roster features seven players who are least 6-foot-2.
Ridgeview dropped a 67-41 decision to Union last season in the first round of the district tournament.
Coach’s Quote: “This year, maybe more than other season given the circumstances, it is imperative that we focus on the things we can control. Controlling our controllables will be our mission. As long as we do that, focus on improving each day at practice and uphold our standards and values, I believe this team has the chance to be very competitive and successful.”
Coach: Zach Moore
Last season: 17-10
Key returners: Bradley Bunch, F, jr.; Alex Rasnick, G, sr.; Noah Jordan, F, jr.; Sean Cusano, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Carson Ray; Dominic Clarke; Reyshawn Anderson
Key losses: Antwun Jenkins.
Outlook: Relying on seven returning players, Union (2-1, 2-0) has already attracted headlines this season with its landmark win against Gate City and a 71-26 romp over Wise Central.
The sharp-shooting Rasnick averaged 15 points last season, while Cusano connected on 60 3-pointers en route to a 14 ppg. average. Bunch (12 ppg., 7 rpg.) and Jordan (9 ppg.) were also effective.
Bunch and Rasnick are currently averaging over 18 points per game. Rasnick has already topped the 1,000 career point mark.
Last season ended in heartbreak for Union with a 66-61 overtime loss to Gate City in the Region 22 playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “We just want to have the opportunity to compete. We have worked really hard during the off-season, and our guys want to see where it can take us.”
Coach: Jamie Hackney
Last season: 20-9
Key returner: Ben Brickey, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Maddox Reynolds, Logan Mullins, Casey Dotson, Ethan Mullins, Jack Ramey, Gavin Hall
Key losses: Isaiah McAmis, Elijah Hayes
Outlook: Behind the tandem of McAmis (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) and Hayes (Roanoke College), the Warriors qualified for the Class 2 quarterfinals before falling 58-52 to Radford.
Hackney, who replaced veteran coach T.J. McAmis, is a former player and assistant at Gate City.
Brickey is the only returner who saw meaningful minutes in big games last season, so Hackney must work to establish team chemistry.
So far this season, Central (2-4, 1-3) has relied on the 16 ppg. average from Brickey.
Coach’s Quote: “These guys have had the last two sports seasons canceled and they are excited to compete. The buy-in process for a team with a new coach is often one of the biggest obstacles. I have a solid group of young men in this program who are respectful, hardworking, and enthusiastic about learning the game. I believe they will do great things.”
1. Union
2. Abingdon
3. Gate City
4. Ridgeview
5. Lee High
6. John Battle
7. Wise Central