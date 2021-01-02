PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker shows no signs of slowing down

Honaker (2-0) was led by standout LeeAnna McNulty who scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. When McNulty grabbed a rebound after a missed foul shot in the fourth quarter, it gave her 1,000 career rebounds. She took over as the career scoring leader for Honaker in its first game this year.

“LeeAnna puts a lot of time in on her own and it shows on the floor,” Miller said. “She’s reaping the benefits of putting the time in like she needed to. We’re just super proud of her.”

The talent runs deep for the Tigers. Eight of the nine players on the roster scored.

Halle Hilton had nine points with four boards. Kiley Vance added five points, four steals, and five assists. Freshman Tailor Nolley had seven points and six rebounds.

“I thought our effort was good,” said Lebanon coach Rex Parker, who is in his 25th year of directing the Pioneers. “They just have so many weapons. We were trying to take away 3-pointers and then you have McNulty and Vance inside. We were trying to help off, but they are just a tough matchup.”

Lebanon (1-2) was led by Morgan Varney’s 11 points. Varney also dished out three assists and had two steals. Olivia Dye came off the bench to score seven points.