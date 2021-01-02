 Skip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker shows no signs of slowing down
Patrick Henry vs Honaker girls basketball

Honaker's LeeAnna McNulty, playing against Patrick Henry last season, had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers on Saturday against Lebanon. 

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

HONAKER, Va. – When last season’s VHSL Class 1 state co-champions return all five starters – including three senior leaders – you expect a big season.

To this point, the Honaker Tigers haven’t disappointed.

They overcame a sluggish first half and rolled to a 61-37 non-district girls basketball victory over the Lebanon Pioneers on Saturday.

“You always want to win, but this season we’re just glad to take the floor and we want to take every game we have and play to the best of our ability,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “In the first half, I didn’t feel we played to our potential. We want to play hard and fast on defense, but I felt like it carried over offensively.

“We looked rattled on offense, but we finally settled down in the second half.”

It was a four-point game midway through the second quarter. The Tigers began to methodically pull away and were up 29-22 at the half. They forced 12 turnovers in the second half, which resulted in several transition layups. Honaker outscored the Pioneers 32-15 in the final 16 minutes as they took control of the game.

“We know transition has to be our heart and soul,” Miller said. “This team has a lot of speed and grit, they play good defense all over the floor. That’s what we spend a lot of time in practice on, it’s what we want to hang our hat on.”

Honaker (2-0) was led by standout LeeAnna McNulty who scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. When McNulty grabbed a rebound after a missed foul shot in the fourth quarter, it gave her 1,000 career rebounds. She took over as the career scoring leader for Honaker in its first game this year.

“LeeAnna puts a lot of time in on her own and it shows on the floor,” Miller said. “She’s reaping the benefits of putting the time in like she needed to. We’re just super proud of her.”

The talent runs deep for the Tigers. Eight of the nine players on the roster scored.

Halle Hilton had nine points with four boards. Kiley Vance added five points, four steals, and five assists. Freshman Tailor Nolley had seven points and six rebounds.

“I thought our effort was good,” said Lebanon coach Rex Parker, who is in his 25th year of directing the Pioneers. “They just have so many weapons. We were trying to take away 3-pointers and then you have McNulty and Vance inside. We were trying to help off, but they are just a tough matchup.”

Lebanon (1-2) was led by Morgan Varney’s 11 points. Varney also dished out three assists and had two steals. Olivia Dye came off the bench to score seven points.

After graduating its two leading scorers (Averie Price and Kara Long), a young Pioneer team is showing improvement each game.

“I’m tickled with our half-court defense,” Parker said. “We just have to get better at taking care of the ball and we’re not shooting well. If we can shoot a little better percent, we’ll have a better chance to win.”

