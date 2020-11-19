PREP BASKETBALL: Holiday hoops on the menu at Sullivan East

“It has grown ever since,” said Aubrey, who has four starters returning from last year’s 20-win squad. “We are to the point where we have 24 teams between the boys and the girls, really good teams from Northeast Tennessee. We are just thrilled that it has grown the way it has.”

Aubrey is especially enthused by the girls field, which, in addition to the Patriots, Cougars, Hilltoppers and Bulldogs, includes Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County, Grainger, Johnson County, South Greene, Cloudland, Unaka, the VA Blaze and Carroll Team.

“Science Hill and D-B are really good,” Aubrey said. “Grainger and South Greene are always really good. Our Single A’s in the area are really good. I think Unaka will have a good team and Cloudland will definitely have a good team. There are hardly any games where you just figure you are going to win because they are all going to be tough.”

While Aubrey isn’t as knowledgeable about the boys teams, the field is stacked, with Knox Bearden, Chuckey-Doak, University High, Volunteer, Unaka, Providence Academy and KACHEA joining Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Science Hill and Hampton.

Sullivan East has won two boys crowns, while the two other titles went to defending champion Science Hill and Bearden out of Knoxville.