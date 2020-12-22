PREP BASKETBALL: Dufore sparks Tennessee High past Blue Devils

“That definitely gave us the momentum going into the fourth quarter,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans.

Unicoi County grabbed its last lead at 59-58 with 5:34 remaining as the Vikings outscored the Blue Devils 17-7 the rest of the way to seal the deal.

The Vikings were 12-for-19 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while the other points came on layups.

Wade Witcher had 20 points for THS, while Kenyae Carter (12 points) and Braden Wilhoit (10 points) also keyed the victory. Carter was particularly impressive as he continually beat defenders off the dribble and knifed his way into the lane.

“He’s got a really quick first step and gets to the rim and finishes,” McMeans said. “For him, it’s just been confidence. He was a kid that was kind of an afterthought when the season began, but he has taken a starting position and been really good for us. The last four or five games he’s averaging double figures. He’s been a huge surprise and a kid that we’re going to lean on going forward.”

It was Tennessee High’s first game in 11 days and the time off had been beneficial for the young squad.

“We did a lot of skill development in practice, plus it’s just us growing up,” McMeans said. “