PREP BASKETBALL: Dufore sparks Tennessee High past Blue Devils
PREP BASKETBALL: Dufore sparks Tennessee High past Blue Devils

THS's Brandon Dufore shoots over SHHS's Amare Redd during a game earlier this season. Dufore sparked the Vikings past Unicoi County on Tuesday night. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A spectacular shot by Brandon Dufore provided Tennessee High with some major momentum entering the fourth quarter. It was routine layups and free throws down the stretch that gave the Vikings the victory.

Dufore finished with a team-high 21 points and Tennessee High seized control over the course of the final eight minutes in taking a 75-66 non-conference win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils on Tuesday night at Viking Hall.

Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings (2-8) in what Dufore classified as the team’s best showing of the season. Keep in mind, Tennessee High had dropped 57-44 decision to the Blue Devils last month.

“To get a performance like that – we deserved it,” Dufore said. “It always feels good to get a win, no matter if you’ve lost five in a row or won five in a row.”

THS trailed 53-50 in the final moments of the third quarter when the 6-foot-4 Dufore corralled the ball near halfcourt and a clear path to the basket in front of him when a Unicoi County defender altered his course.

“I was going to dunk it; I wanted to dunk it,” Dufore said. “He knocked it out of my hands and he came across my body. I thought I’d get a foul and I just shot it and it went in.”

Just a few steps inside the halfcourt line and just before the buzzer sounded, Dufore let fly the off-balanced line drive that somehow fell through the hoop with the Unicoi County defender draped all over him. There was no whistle and a chance for a four-point play, but the sequence was still a game-changer.

“That definitely gave us the momentum going into the fourth quarter,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans.

Unicoi County grabbed its last lead at 59-58 with 5:34 remaining as the Vikings outscored the Blue Devils 17-7 the rest of the way to seal the deal.

The Vikings were 12-for-19 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while the other points came on layups.

Wade Witcher had 20 points for THS, while Kenyae Carter (12 points) and Braden Wilhoit (10 points) also keyed the victory. Carter was particularly impressive as he continually beat defenders off the dribble and knifed his way into the lane.

“He’s got a really quick first step and gets to the rim and finishes,” McMeans said. “For him, it’s just been confidence. He was a kid that was kind of an afterthought when the season began, but he has taken a starting position and been really good for us. The last four or five games he’s averaging double figures. He’s been a huge surprise and a kid that we’re going to lean on going forward.”

It was Tennessee High’s first game in 11 days and the time off had been beneficial for the young squad.

“We did a lot of skill development in practice, plus it’s just us growing up,” McMeans said. “

We’re playing six, seven, eight sophomores most nights, a freshman and a couple of juniors. We had a tough schedule that some teams might not survive, but we had to throw those guys to the fire. To come and go get a win like that, it shows us how much we’ve grown.”

Nine different players scored for Unicoi County (6-6) with Lucas Slagle’s 26 points leading the way. Slagle delivered an impressive one-handed jam and dominated at times in the paint.

However, it was Tennessee High that made the clutch plays down the stretch to prevail.

THS hosts the Eastside Spartans (0-1) from Southwest Virginia today at 1:30 p.m. as the Vikings try to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

How much progress has the bunch from Bristol made since the 2020-21 season began?

“The first game until now – 150 percent,” Dufore said. “There’s always room for improvement, but we’re way better than we were.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

