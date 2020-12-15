PREP BASKETBALL: Dobyns-Bennett starts fast, blows past Sullivan East

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Jahson Dennis wasn’t taking his opponent lightly on Tuesday night and neither were his teammates.

Not after that come-from-behind, nail-biting, one-point win over the Sullivan East Patriots last month still fresh in the kinds of the Kingsport crew.

“We played them in their Thanksgiving tournament and they kind of torched us from the 3-point line,” Dennis said. “We had to adjust quite a bit and in the first half it worked pretty well for us.”

D-B extinguished East’s hopes of revenge early in the rematch as the Indians dominated the first two quarters in cruising to a 92-69 non-conference boys basketball win over East at the Buck Van Huss Dome.

Nothing went right for East as the Patriots fell behind 47-23 at the break.

The bunch from Bluff City managed to make just one shot from beyond the 3-point line in the first half.

Dylan Bartley picked up his third foul with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Patriots (7-5) knocked down just two shots from the field in the second quarter, an eight-minute span in which they were outscored 23-8.