PREP BASKETBALL: Dobyns-Bennett starts fast, blows past Sullivan East

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Jahson Dennis wasn’t taking his opponent lightly on Tuesday night and neither were his teammates.
Not after that come-from-behind, nail-biting, one-point win over the Sullivan East Patriots last month still fresh in the kinds of the Kingsport crew.
“We played them in their Thanksgiving tournament and they kind of torched us from the 3-point line,” Dennis said. “We had to adjust quite a bit and in the first half it worked pretty well for us.”
D-B extinguished East’s hopes of revenge early in the rematch as the Indians dominated the first two quarters in cruising to a 92-69 non-conference boys basketball win over East at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Nothing went right for East as the Patriots fell behind 47-23 at the break.
The bunch from Bluff City managed to make just one shot from beyond the 3-point line in the first half.
Dylan Bartley picked up his third foul with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Patriots (7-5) knocked down just two shots from the field in the second quarter, an eight-minute span in which they were outscored 23-8.
“D-B just came out and played tougher than we did and we didn’t respond to it,” said first-year Sullivan East coach Dillon Faver. “That’s all it comes down to really.”
On the other side, it was an impressive 16-minute stretch for the Indians featuring crisp ball movement, tenacious defense and a resounding rebounding edge.
Eight different players reached the scoring column in the first half for D-B and most of the team’s shots were of the high-percentage variety. Dennis converted several layups in scoring 14 of his team-high 18 points in the opening half.
“Honestly, that first half went by really quick,” Dennis said. “We were getting a lot of inside looks. Zane [Whitson] has crazy eyes and sees everything on the court and had a lot of assists. Our selflessness kind of makes us different from other teams.”
Jack Browder (16 points), Brady Stump (15 points), Malachi Hale (14 points) and Jonavan Gillespie (12 points) finished with double-digit point totals for D-B too.
It was the third time this season the Indians (8-2) have eclipsed the 90-point mark, a balanced and high-scoring offense among the many reasons they are the favorites in the Big 7 Conference.
“They played great,” Faver said. “They came out with high intensity; offensively they were running good stuff and taking good shots; they rebounded it well. They put the pressure on us defensively and we just didn’t respond early and dug ourselves a hole.”
East cut what had once been a 29-point deficit to 79-64 in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Patriots got.
“We just couldn’t get stops,” Faver said. “Ninety-two points is entirely too many points to give up in a basketball game. All credit to Dobyns-Bennett, they played unbelievable, but we didn’t come out with the intensity, energy and enthusiasm we needed.”
Ethan Bradford led the Patriots with 23 points, eight of which came in the game’s opening minutes.
John Waldon (13 points) and Logan Murray (10 points) also scored in double digits.
Bartley was held to four points in what was a foul-plagued night for the junior.
“Ethan’s a competitor,” Faver said. “He played a pretty good game, but I just think as a whole team we just weren’t playing East High School basketball tonight and that’s what’s frustrating.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
