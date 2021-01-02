PREP BASKETBALL: Abingdon opens season winning at Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. – Mountain 7 District boys basketball teams have waited a long time for this chance, and Abingdon made sure to claim its moment Saturday.

Outplaying their host over the final six minutes, the Falcons turned in a 44-42 league win over Gate City, leaving the Blue Devils with their second straight Mountain 7 loss after posting more than 80 straight district victories from January of 2015 until December of 2020.

The significance of the occasion – Gate City won the state in 2018, reached the Final Four in 2019 and was the Class 2 runner-up in 2020 – was not lost on Falcon coach Aaron Williams.

“What we were beating today was Gate City’s pride,” the second-year Falcons’ boss said. “You know, they’ve had that unbelievable 84 or whatever games in a row ... they lost to Union [on Dec. 23] and we knew they had a week to prepare, and that they were going to come out hungry. And they did.

“And the game was an ugly game, because of the defensive pressure and the effort. But, you know, we just made enough plays to win it at the end, more so at the defensive end than the offensive end.”

An 8-0 spurt through the middle of the fourth quarter, fueled by Evan Ramsey and guard Jake Thacker, spurred Abingdon to its season-opening win.