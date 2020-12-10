PREP ATHLETICS: VHSL to require masks during practice and games

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) clarified in a press release on Thursday the impact of updated statewide measures and recommendations to contain COVID-19 on VHSL sports and activities, specifically, guidelines for wearing facemasks and spectators attending athletic competitions.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, among them that Virginians aged 5 and over are required to wear masks indoors when other people are coming within 6 feet. Masks also are required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.

The federal Centers for Disease Control has called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.

During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, the release said the Virginia Department of Health strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines. There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19.

The release stated that the VHSL knows that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits, adding that risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.