NET BASKETBALL: With 4 starters back, Sullivan East girls eyeing success

Four starters return for Sullivan East.

They can all play too. No wonder Allan Aubrey is so excited about his Patriots.

“I think we are going to be really good,” Aubrey said. “The four starters that we return are all all-conference caliber players. We think we have a few young kids that are ready to step in and help us out as well. We expect to be really good.”

Sullivan East was 4-3 on the young season – prior to Wednesday’s weather-delayed game with Daniel Boone – all of which were close losses to talented squads like Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Grainger.

Staying close was nice, but the Patriots aren’t looking for moral victories.

“All three of those teams will challenge for their league, district, and regional titles,” he said. “While we are excited to compete against these teams we were disappointed that we did not win them. We believe we are capable of winning games like those.

“They were great learning experiences towards our greater goals, but those losses have left us hungry for bigger and more victories. I like the make-up of this team and we are beginning to figure out what we need to do to be successful. If we stay healthy we have a chance to have a big season.”