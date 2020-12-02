NET BASKETBALL: With 4 starters back, Sullivan East girls eyeing success

Four starters return for Sullivan East.
They can all play too. No wonder Allan Aubrey is so excited about his Patriots.
“I think we are going to be really good,” Aubrey said. “The four starters that we return are all all-conference caliber players. We think we have a few young kids that are ready to step in and help us out as well. We expect to be really good.”
Sullivan East was 4-3 on the young season – prior to Wednesday’s weather-delayed game with Daniel Boone – all of which were close losses to talented squads like Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Grainger.
Staying close was nice, but the Patriots aren’t looking for moral victories.
“All three of those teams will challenge for their league, district, and regional titles,” he said. “While we are excited to compete against these teams we were disappointed that we did not win them. We believe we are capable of winning games like those.
“They were great learning experiences towards our greater goals, but those losses have left us hungry for bigger and more victories. I like the make-up of this team and we are beginning to figure out what we need to do to be successful. If we stay healthy we have a chance to have a big season.”
Sullivan East finished with a 20-13 record last season, including a 10-2 mark in the Three Rivers Conference, with the only losses coming to three-time defending champion Sullivan Central. They entered the final stretch of the season with a six-game win streak, but the Patriots finished with four defeats in a row, coinciding with an injury to Aubrey’s daughter, Emma.
“We had an injury late in the season that really hurt us or we would have made a larger run in the tournament,” Aubrey said. “Our best three-point shooter and one of our best defenders had a concussion and missed the last five games of the season and that really put a damper on what was a really good season to begin with.”
The 5-foot-8 Aubrey, who is the only senior on the team, is healthy and ready to fire up 3-pointers for the Patriots.
“She was second in the area last year in 3-point shooting and has made improvements to her overall game from last year,” Allan Aubrey said. “When she got hurt last year and missed our last four games we struggled a little bit.
“She is a very important part of what we are trying to accomplish. Her leadership ability and her work ethic are important to our overall team make-up.”
Joining Aubrey in the starting lineup is 5-9 junior point guard Riley Nelson and 5-8 classmate Hailey Grubb, who is approaching a significant milestone in her career.
“My two juniors are terrific players. They both have been all-conference their first two years and continue to get better,” Aubrey said. “Riley Nelson is our point guard. She is an outstanding leader in her own right and has unbelievable court vision. She is averaging over seven assists a game this year and has improved her outside shot as well. She is a very gifted athlete who can guard about any position on the floor.
“Hayley Grubb is our most consistent performer. She will eclipse 1.000 points for her career very soon. She has turned into a very complete player. Every night she gives us points, rebounds, assists, steals, and takes charges. She has become one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. We need her on the floor to be successful.”
Aubrey is excited to see the continued development of his youngest starter, talented 5-9 sophomore Jenna Hare,
“Jenna as dynamic and as talented a player as there is in the area. She can score inside and outside,” Aubrey said. “She is learning the game and is becoming one of the premier players in the area. She was the newcomer of the year last year in our league and was also all-conference.
“It is clear that teams are gearing up against her, but she still is averaging over 15 points a game. She is also a tremendous rebounder, averaging eight a game. It will be exciting to see Jenna’s growth and how high she can fly. She has a chance to be really special.”
Abby McCarter is another junior for the Patriots and the remainder of the roster includes three more sophomores and a freshman. All will be expected to contribute to the cause.
“I think we are pretty athletic. We have got a little length, although we are not tall in the post,” Aubrey said. “We are pretty consistently long. We shoot the ball pretty well.”
While the Patriots should be able to put the ball in the basket, Aubrey is looking for improvement on the other end of the court. He expects it to come too, especially as the season winds down to tournament time.
“I think we are going to turn into a real solid defensive team,” he said. “Right now I think our strength probably lies in offense. We are working hard on our defense and I think by the end of the year that is going to be our strength.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
