NET Basketball: Rebuild in progress; McMeans inherits talent at Tennessee High, but experience will come with time

It was just under one year ago that Michael McMeans was cutting down the nets, having led Sullivan South to its first state tournament berth in school history. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to play in Murfreesboro due to the postseason being canceled by the coronavirus.
McMeans is back for more, except this time he is at Tennessee High, having replaced Roby Witcher, whose senior-laden Vikings finished 22-12 last season.
There is talent remaining, but experience is definitely lacking.
“We don’t have anybody that played any kind of varsity minutes last year so we are just trying to get them caught up to the speed of the game and what the expectations are and them understanding they have got to play hard every possession,” said McMeans, whose Vikings (0-6) will open Big 7 Conference play tonight against Dobyns-Bennett. “You can’t take possessions off.”
There have been plenty of other early season challenges for the Vikings, and not just on the court.
“Our whole freshman team has been in quarantine. We have two kids that would definitely be starters on our JV that are out and two that would probably be players on our varsity who are out in quarantine,” he said. “It has been crazy. We have been playing with seven kids on the varsity so it has been pretty wild. It may be the contact tracing and that kind of stuff so if somebody in class gets it, it kind of hurts, but that is part of the safety protocol that we have got.”
Tennessee High has shown the ability to score in the early season, but have allowed at least 72 points in four games, including 49 to University High senior Kaleb Meredith.
“You have got to do more than offense, you actually have to play defense when you are playing on the varsity level,” McMeans said. “That has been a big shock to some of them, but that is part of growing up and part of the process. You have got to learn how to do those things on a night-in and night-out basis because nobody is going to take it easy on you at all so you have just got to develop that work ethic.
“We are just trying to get those expectations set and the kids are learning and they are getting there. We are focused on growing them and making them better and developing them.”
McMeans expects heavy production from four sophomores, including 6-foot-5 Brandon Dufore and 6-2 Wade Witcher, the son of the departed coach. Maddox Fritts and Brandon Wilhoit have also shown potential.
“Wade and Brandon will be two kids that will fill it up and we will rely on to score a lot of our points,” McMeans said. “Braden and Maddox are defensive guys and shooters, guys that will keep developing. They will be big contributors as we go forward”
Given the task of leading that quartet on the floor is junior point guard Nysaiah Foote. Kenyae Carter and Levon Montgomery are also candidates for that position.
“We are trying to develop [Foote] as our point guard and trying to run things through him and try to let him get our offense set, just be our leader on the floor,” he said. “He is developing into that so far.”
Ezekiel Johnson is effective inside, while football standout Jaden Keller is currently out of action due to an injury. Luke Cattrill is expected to return in January, while two more sophomores, Austin DeGeare and Marquis Phelps, have been out dealing with coronavirus issues, much like everyone else during this basketball season.
“It is kind of hit and miss and it will be like that all year,” McMeans said. “I am sure it will be a day-to-day thing, rather you play or not. It is kind of like we have seen in football, it could be up to game time and you are not sure if you are going to play or if it gets canceled.
“It is just one of those deals, you just adapt and you go on with it. It is kind of what it is at this point, just deal with it and go on and hope it goes in the direction where you can play some games.”
When the Vikings do play, the schedule certainly doesn’t do them any favors. All that follows Dobyns-Bennett tonight is Science Hill in four days.
“There is not an easy night on that schedule and nobody is going to feel sorry for you that you are young,” he said. “Not using that as an excuse, but that’s part of it. You have got to deal with that. Those bigger schools and people that always want to beat you, they are going to come at you while they think they can get you and that will be okay.
“That is good for our kids. They need to learn to deal with that and play through some adversity and toughen up so that is what we are using this for.”
Youth could be served this season for the Vikings, but McMeans figures it will be the opposition that pays a few years down the road.
“We have got about eight sophomores we feel good about going forward with that are going to be contributors for us as we go the next three years,” McMeans said. “That is exciting. We will take some lumps for a little while, but as these sophomores grow up I feel like we can be pretty dangerous for a few years to come…
“I feel like it is going to pay off for them and just teach them what you have got to have every night, what you have got to bring. These kids love playing basketball and they want to get better so it will definitely pay off having a ton of experience going into the next few years.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!