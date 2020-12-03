NET Basketball: Rebuild in progress; McMeans inherits talent at Tennessee High, but experience will come with time

“We are trying to develop [Foote] as our point guard and trying to run things through him and try to let him get our offense set, just be our leader on the floor,” he said. “He is developing into that so far.”

Ezekiel Johnson is effective inside, while football standout Jaden Keller is currently out of action due to an injury. Luke Cattrill is expected to return in January, while two more sophomores, Austin DeGeare and Marquis Phelps, have been out dealing with coronavirus issues, much like everyone else during this basketball season.

“It is kind of hit and miss and it will be like that all year,” McMeans said. “I am sure it will be a day-to-day thing, rather you play or not. It is kind of like we have seen in football, it could be up to game time and you are not sure if you are going to play or if it gets canceled.

“It is just one of those deals, you just adapt and you go on with it. It is kind of what it is at this point, just deal with it and go on and hope it goes in the direction where you can play some games.”

When the Vikings do play, the schedule certainly doesn’t do them any favors. All that follows Dobyns-Bennett tonight is Science Hill in four days.