NET BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Still on the prowl; Sullivan Central girls have high hopes despite graduation losses

“I am excited to watch her this year…She had a really good season,” said Walling, who said that McClellan continues to attend practice, participating in any drills that she can. “[West] is very athletic, versatile player, she is very strong, she can play inside and out. I think we will kind of look for her to hopefully lead us a little bit on the floor this year, especially with Macy being out with a torn ACL.”

Emma Niebruegge will take over the point guard role, having played behind Sams, while Rachel Niebruegge is the lone sophomore on the roster, having seen varsity action at the end of the last season.

“[Emma] does a great job as a point guard. Your point guard is your leader, your coach on the floor so she does a tremendous job at that role. I am excited for her this year,” Walling said. “[Rachel] is very versatile player. She can play pretty much any position you want her to…We have her starting at a guard position…I am excited for her stepping into that role.”

Both Lambert and Horne will also be expected to contribute.