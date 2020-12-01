NET BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Still on the prowl; Sullivan Central girls have high hopes despite graduation losses

Twenty-nine wins, a third straight District 1-AA championship and a pair of graduates now playing at the next level.
It was a season to remember for the Sullivan Central girls basketball team, which tied a school record with 29 wins, including a perfect 12-0 Three Rivers Conference mark.
The season ended in a Region 1-AA semifinal loss to Grainger.
Gone are Abbey Crawford, who is now playing at Wofford, and Peyton Sams, who is doing the same at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Avery Leming and Parker Hurd also graduated.
“Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I feel like 29-4, that is a pretty good year,” Sullivan Central girls coach Kristi Walling said. “We tied the school record for the girls with the most wins in a season so I think we did some pretty good things, won the regular season in conference again.
“That group did a lot of good things.”
With the loss of those four seniors and an ACL injury suffered by projected senior starter Macy McClellan, it would seem logical that a rebuilding season lies ahead.
Just don’t tell that to Walling.
“I am excited about this year because I think people expect us to be down. They think this will be a rebuilding year for us, but it is actually kind of the opposite,” said Walling, in her fourth season with the Cougars. “We have had really good players, but it is just that senior group was so strong that the kids behind them didn’t get as many minutes than maybe they would somewhere else.
“We have got some really good kids stepping into those spots and I am real excited about that. I think we will kind of be underdogs too so I am excited to play that role.”
While Walling hopes to get McClellan back by tournament time, the Cougars do have a set starting five, led by juniors Jaelyn West and Allison Lambert, the sister duo of Emma and Rachel Niebruegge and lone senior starter Katie Horne.
“I like this team because we have got 15 on the roster, obviously we have a couple of out hurt right now,” said Walling, whose Cougars are 4-3 going into Friday’s Three Rivers Conference opener with Sullivan East. “I am hoping we just get after it on defense, that is something we have talked about. We have really got to play tough defense because we are not very big.
“We go from last year having a 6-2 post player in the point with Abbey Crawford so we have lost that size. We are just going to really try to play fast and get after it on defense, that is kind of our game plan.”
Sams was a quick point guard who made the Cougars go.
“Peyton would go fast and we would try to get it inside to Abbey,” Walling said. “We are kind of changing our offense where we can do different things this year because we don’t have that big 6-2 post player in the paint.”
Much will be dependent on West, a sophomore starter, who will be expected to provide the leadership lost when McClellan went down with the knee injury.
“I am excited to watch her this year…She had a really good season,” said Walling, who said that McClellan continues to attend practice, participating in any drills that she can. “[West] is very athletic, versatile player, she is very strong, she can play inside and out. I think we will kind of look for her to hopefully lead us a little bit on the floor this year, especially with Macy being out with a torn ACL.”
Emma Niebruegge will take over the point guard role, having played behind Sams, while Rachel Niebruegge is the lone sophomore on the roster, having seen varsity action at the end of the last season.
“[Emma] does a great job as a point guard. Your point guard is your leader, your coach on the floor so she does a tremendous job at that role. I am excited for her this year,” Walling said. “[Rachel] is very versatile player. She can play pretty much any position you want her to…We have her starting at a guard position…I am excited for her stepping into that role.”
Both Lambert and Horne will also be expected to contribute.
“[Allison] will play in the post for us. She can play inside and out, she does a good job rebounding in the paint and she can also shoot on the perimeter so that gives us different options putting her inside and we also put her outside and she can shoot the ball,” Walling said. “[Katie] is great player, worked really hard in the offseason. She has been a great leader in the weight room for us in our preseason workouts. She has really picked it up defensively and she is shooting the ball really well so I am excited to see how her senior year goes.”
Among the numerous options off the bench for the Cougars are Marleigh Pendleton, Parker Walling and Noemi Morales, who is one of five seniors that will be part of the final season in Sullivan Central program history.
“That is something we have talked about early on. I just told the kids you don’t want to have any kind of regrets,” Walling said. “You are playing for your school, you are representing your school and you are representing your community. I think we have a great community that has always backed us and great supporters in the community that always comes to the games.
“We have just talked about every day in practice just be ready to go in a game, just kind of no regrets, especially with this pandemic going on when you don’t know if you will be shut down at any moment. You don’t want to look back and think I wish I would have done things differently.”
At least this season the Cougars might not be the hunted for the first time in a while. Just don’t count them out.
“The past three years we have kind of been on top of the target,” Walling said. “I am excited for this different role I think we will play this year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!