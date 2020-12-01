NET BASKETBALL PREVIEW: COVID slows early development for Sullivan Central boys

“I like that we can score the basketball. I feel like once we get some more reps with our offense and just get these kids more used to what we are doing now where they don’t have to think so much, I think we are going to be really good,” he said. “I think the strength is we have to throw the ball inside so people can’t key on our outside guys because we can really shoot it, but we have to be able to take the ball inside from there as well.

“There are going to be nights when you aren’t shooting it well, but you can always throw it inside to your 6-7 and 6-4 and let one of those players get the bucket. I think that is our strength, we can score the basketball, but we are going to have to defend better than we did [at the Food City].”

It is the final season for the Sullivan Central program, which will become part of West Ridge in the fall of 2021. That isn’t something McGhee mentions to his team.

“I have tried not to talk about it yet. We are just concentrating on this year. I am not concerned at all with what is going on two miles down the road. I am concerned about, ‘I am going to have a good time this year’, this is a good group of kids and we have got some talent,” McGhee said. “We are just going to worry about this year and what anybody does after this year we will worry about that after the season.