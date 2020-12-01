NET BASKETBALL PREVIEW: COVID slows early development for Sullivan Central boys

It was a slow start to the season, but no wonder. Sullivan Central head coach Derek McGhee was sidelined with COVID-19, and his players were also in quarantine.
Sullivan Central missed out on its opening week of Hall of Fame Classic games, and then joined in on the fun at Sullivan East with one practice in two weeks.
“The lights came on and we weren’t ready. We couldn’t remember stuff that we had talked about it, but I can’t hold it against the kids,” said McGhee, who’s Cougars went winless in three games at the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament at Sullivan East. “I expect them to be more mentally tough, but after being out for two weeks and having one day to go over it, that is a lot on them, it came too fast to process what was going on.
“We are just going to use this week for film and practice to see what we need to work on. You are not allowed the scrimmage, we are allowed to play, but we can’t have a scrimmage a week before the season.”
Sullivan Central, which finished 9-22 with a young lineup last season, returns to action on Friday, playing host to Sullivan East in the Three Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
The Cougars picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Sullivan North 65-50.
“We are still extremely young. We have three returning starters, but they are very young,” McGhee said. “I think we are going to be pretty good, but it is going to take us awhile to get used to playing together, we have a lot of new pieces.
“We changed our own offense. We have some size so we changed our whole offense to try to take advantage of that. Everything is new and we didn’t have a summer and we got six practices in and it just wasn’t enough time.”
Leading the returnees is 6-foot-1 junior Ty Barb, who McGhee calls the most athletic player in the Three Rivers Conference.
“We are actually using Ty at the 4 spot this year. We are going to throw it in to him and try to take advantage of his athleticism, get some mismatches and let him catch it at the top of the key so he won’t have to handle the ball so much and take some of that pressure off of him where he can just go play,” McGhee said. “We are going to let him make plays.
“I feel like the position we put him in, he can be the conference player of the year if our guys will realize that is what we are trying to do. We need to get him the ball in the right spots. If there is anybody more athletic in our conference I haven’t seen him.”
Sophomore Joltin Harrison, who led the Cougars in scoring and was a first-team all-conference selection last season, will be expected to continue to put points on the board, with additional depth possibly making it easier for him.
“Everybody knows he can shoot it so I think having a little bit more depth this year and having more guys that can score. They are still going to be keying on him, but he is so smart that he can make plays. He gets everybody in the right positions,” McGhee said. “I think more pieces around him is really going to help him. He can just take the game over more than anyone at his age I have ever seen.
“He is a future coach, he can fill it up. We have got to get more people scoring so he doesn’t get all that attention all the time like he did last year.”
Preston Sams, a 6-2 junior, is the third returning starter for the Cougars. He will be joined in the lineup by 6-foot senior Ethan Lane.
“Preston is like our motor guy. He is going to get all the loose balls and the rebounds, but he might be right now our best shooter. He is a standstill shooter, he can catch it and shoot it,” McGhee said. “Ethan has improved so much every single year. That is all he does is work on basketball all the time. He has gotten in the weight room and gotten stronger.
“He might be our most important player this year. I feel like as he goes we are going to go so he just needs some more playing time and I think he will be really good.”
There will be size on the inside with 6-7 Dawson Arnold and 6-4 Harrison Sherfey.
“Those two are kind of battling for playing time right now with each other,” McGhee said. “Dawson can change a lot of shots inside with his size and do a lot of good things, he has really improved as well. He has got in the weight room and really worked on his game.”
Six-footers Noah Beverly, Cale Bryant and Parker Leming are just a few players off the bench who will see time for the Cougars, who have the potential to put points on the board.
“I like that we can score the basketball. I feel like once we get some more reps with our offense and just get these kids more used to what we are doing now where they don’t have to think so much, I think we are going to be really good,” he said. “I think the strength is we have to throw the ball inside so people can’t key on our outside guys because we can really shoot it, but we have to be able to take the ball inside from there as well.
“There are going to be nights when you aren’t shooting it well, but you can always throw it inside to your 6-7 and 6-4 and let one of those players get the bucket. I think that is our strength, we can score the basketball, but we are going to have to defend better than we did [at the Food City].”
It is the final season for the Sullivan Central program, which will become part of West Ridge in the fall of 2021. That isn’t something McGhee mentions to his team.
“I have tried not to talk about it yet. We are just concentrating on this year. I am not concerned at all with what is going on two miles down the road. I am concerned about, ‘I am going to have a good time this year’, this is a good group of kids and we have got some talent,” McGhee said. “We are just going to worry about this year and what anybody does after this year we will worry about that after the season.
“I am not going to talk about a whole lot and put pressure on them that this is, we have got to do it this year because…this is Central basketball this year and whatever that is up there, we will worry about that later.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
