NET BASKETBALL: New leader, same goals; Patriots shooting high with Faver now in charge

“I don’t want them to take this stuff for granted. I want them to enjoy every single second they get on the basketball court because before you know it, it is gone. I do have high expectations for our guys and our team and the program. We are definitely looking to be at the top of the league and go on from there.”

The Patriots boasts a roster of 11, and Faver expects at least nine of them to get “major minutes” this season.

“We are trying to get guys in who can make plays. Some guys are going to have a good night and other guys may not have as great a night that night,” he said. “We have nine guys that can play so one night one of our guys might come out and hit 5 out of 6 3-pointers and the next night he might go o-fer.

“Just depends on our matchups and trying to get comfortable in what we do and who gives us the best opportunity to win the game that night.”

Leading the way is talented 6-foot-2 junior point guard Dylan Bartley, who averaged 23.1 points per game last season.