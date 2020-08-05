NCAA cancels Division II/III championships

NCAA Division III schools in the commonwealth hope to have football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country seasons next spring.
But those seasons will not culminate with any teams advancing to the NCAA championships.
The NCAA Division III Presidents Council announced Wednesday afternoon that it has canceled the Division III fall sports championships for the upcoming school year because of the coronavirus pandemic “and related administrative and financial challenges.”
The ODAC, which includes Emory & Henry College, the Capital Athletic Conference and the USA South were among the Division III leagues that announced last month they were postponing their fall sports season until the spring semester.
The NCAA Division III Presidents Council could have moved the Division III fall championships to the spring as well but opted to cancel them altogether.
“Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive,” Presidents Council chairperson and Spalding University president Tori McClure said in a news release. “Our Management Council reached the same conclusion.”
Fall teams in Division III can still play regular-season games next spring, but they won’t get to move on to the NCAAs.
The NCAA Board of Governors had been expected this week to make a decision on all the NCAA fall sports championships, but it announced Wednesday morning that it would let each NCAA division decide independently how to handle its fall championships.
The board gave each division until Aug. 21 to make a decision, but Divisions II and III wasted little time. The Division II Presidents Council also canceled its fall championships Wednesday afternoon.
The decision to cancel the Division III championships was bad news for the Emory and Henry football team, which has been ranked No. 24 in the Division III Top 25 by Lindy’s Sports preview magazine.
“Anytime anything’s canceled, you’re disappointed,” Wasps football coach Curt Newsome said. “Everybody in the ODAC in the spring will still be able to compete for a conference championship, which is still very important.”
The NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced on Wednesday that all seven of its fall 2020 championships have been canceled.
According to Sandra Jordan, the chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council, holding fall championships of any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II.
“This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
Eleven of 23 NCAA Division II conferences had already chosen to not to compete during the fall season.
However, both Conference Carolinas, which includes King University, and the South Atlantic Conference, which includes the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, had planned to begin fall sports in September.
According to a release, Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular seasons in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.
Neither conference announced any decisions on Wednesday, although Conference Carolinas did release a statement.
“The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors are scheduled to meet once again next week where we will continue conversations around the latest update from the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division II Presidents Council among many other important topics,” the release said.
“The conference is continuing to work daily to create safety protocols and policies around intercollegiate athletics participation.”
