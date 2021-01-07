NASCAR: Transformation begins: Dirt materials arrive as tickets sell out for Food City Dirt Race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Thursday that the socially-distanced grandstand seating capacity for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, March 28 has been reached.
Track officials did not reveal an exact capacity figure. But a BMS spokesman confirmed Thursday afternoon that the socially-distanced grandstand seating capacity will allow up to 30,000 fans, the same number as last year’s All-Star Race at BMS.
BMS also announced Thursday that the fan response for the first NASCAR Cup dirt race in the sport’s modern era has been “overwhelming” and that a limited number of premium seating options remain.
According to BMS, ticket requests for the March 27 NASCAR Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race are also “exceeding expectations.” Fans are encouraged to visit the BMS website to secure tickets.
Track officials are now placing individuals in socially-distant seats, and fans will be notified when their tickets are available for download via the BMS app.
BMS officials have started the process of removing the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights display from the track so that the conversion to a dirt track can take place.
“We’ve always known our 60th anniversary season was going to be a special one, but to come out in the first week of January with news that fans have already scooped up our available NASCAR Cup Series tickets to the Food City Dirt Race, just elevates the excitement to a whole new level,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway in a press release.
“We appreciate our fans and community for always being by our side and we look forward to serving up some incredible WOW moments and memories throughout our entire 2021 season.”
September’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Playoff weekend and single-day tickets are also available for purchase. The deadline for returning customers to guarantee renewals of their tickets is Jan. 29. For more information, fans can visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.
BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, watch the race and depart the facility.
Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend.
The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg.BHCSports | (276) 645-2544