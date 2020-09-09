NASCAR: Socially-distanced ticket capacity sold out for Bristol Night Race

The Sept. 19 Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is a sellout - at least in socially-distanced terms.
That official word regarding the first Playoff race in track history came late Wednesday afternoon.
“We are grateful to those guests who are placing their confidence in us during these unprecedented times,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice present and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a prepared release.
In coordination with NASCAR and a variety of health officials, BMS was allowed to host up to 30,000 fans for the July 15 All-Star Race.
That exact ticket allotment for the Night Race was never announced, but a spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the number is similar to the All-Star event.
The crowd for the debut of the All-Star Race in Bristol was estimated at 22,000.
“We want to thank our community and state leaders, our colleagues at NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith for trusting us to put on these historic events with Playoff implications at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said. “We take this responsibility seriously and will work hard to ensure our team and vendors execute this event in the safest manner possible.”
A limited number of tickets remain for the Sept. 18 Xfinity Series Food City 300 at BMS.
The Food City 300 will mark the first Xfinity event with fans since March 7. It will also serve as the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series and set the 12-driver field for the Playoffs
The weekend racing action at BMS will begin without fans on Sept. 17 with a doubleheader featuring the UNOH 200 Playoff opener for the Truck Series and the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race.
Bristol Motor Speedway will be deep-cleaning the facility prior to the arrival of fans and instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density.
Fans will be required to have their temperatures screened upon entry to the stadium and to wear masks in common areas like concourse areas, concessions, restrooms, and entry/exit gates.
Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival at the BMS Website.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!