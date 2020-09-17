NASCAR: Mayer claims victory, Mayer surges to win UNOH Truck Series race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sam Mayer gained some attention last year by sweeping the two NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Mayer earned his third win at BMS Thursday night, and this time it came in headline-grabbing fashion.
The 17-year-old son of former IndyCar racer Scott Mayer became the second-youngest winner in Truck series history by taking the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Oh my gosh. I Iove this place,” said Mayer, who started from the No. 17 spot. “I knew my team could do it. I just had to come here and perform.”
With 30 laps remaining, Mayer grabbed the lead from his GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt with a precise pass on the inside coming off Turn 2.
In flawless fashion, Mayer simply chased history from that point in the Playoff opener for the Trucks.
“That last pit stop put us in perfect place and we were able to drive by all of them,” Mayer said. “This is such a good feeling. We have two more Truck races this year, and momentum is awesome.”
Moffitt settled for a runner-up finish despite leading a career-high 117 laps. The problem for Moffitt was tires.
“Tires got me for sure,” Moffitt said. “We corded the left front on the first stage, but we had a super-fast truck. I’m proud of everyone at GMS for bringing all these fast trucks tonight. This was a good start to the playoffs for us.”
Tanner Gray, Parker Kligerman and Knoxville’s Trevor Bayne rounded out the top five.
Kligerman, who drives for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team, started from the No. 37 spot in the 38-truck field.
Kligerman said he could have finished higher.
“I got a bad start on the final restart and our lane got jumbled up, so I lost like three positions there and it took me 25 laps to get those back,” Kligerman said. “I was up to third and just trying hard, then Tanner got back by us. I was just searching to see if I could catch the leaders, but it was a great night.”
Before the race, Kligerman dubbed his No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet “The Bean Machine” in honor of new sponsor Luck’s Beans.
“This is a big night for us and it could mean big things for our team. That was just fun,” Kligerman said.
In six Truck starts this season, Kligerman and his Bristol-born crew chief Chris Carrier have recorded three top-10 finishes with seven laps led. The Henderson team has accomplished that feat despite being handicapped by an average starting positon of 29.3.
The biggest obstacle for the Henderson team has been the lack of qualifying in the COVID-19 era. Since Truck race fields are set by points, Kligerman has been forced to start near the back each time
Bayne, the 2011 former Daytona 500 champion who was competing in just third race since 2018, started 24th in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.
With clever pit strategy and a series of smart moves, Bayne was running seventh with 71 laps to go. He gradually navigated through traffic the remainder of the race.
Despite steady rain most of the day, the race began on schedule and Moffitt was prepared.
After starting second behind Grant Enfinger, Moffitt won the opening stage in dominant fashion and held on for his sixth stage victory on the season.
When the race resumed, only 16 trucks remained on the lead lap.
By the time Danny Bohn went for a spin on lap 83, Tyler Ankrum had pulled away from the field.
Ankrum, who did not pit following the first stage, led every lap in the second stage en route to the first stage victory of his career.
Just when it seemed the 19-year-old Ankrum was headed for a breakthrough win, he missed pit road during the stage break and was forced to restart from the No. 16 position.
Moffitt was back in front at the start of the third stage, but Mayer would soon make his historic charge.
It was a rough evening for regular season champion Austin Hill. After encountering handling issues and smacking the outside wall on the second lap, he was involved in an accident with Austin Wayne Self on lap 156.
“I thought we could have run in the top-10, but we had a brake issue all race long,” said Hill, who finished 26th. “We’re not sure if it was from the damage early in the race or if we had another issue. We’ll go back and evaluate what happened and be ready to try to get a win at Las Vegas.”
Chandler Smith, 18, finished a season-best sixth.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
