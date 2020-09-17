NASCAR: Mayer claims victory, Mayer surges to win UNOH Truck Series race at BMS

Bayne, the 2011 former Daytona 500 champion who was competing in just third race since 2018, started 24th in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

With clever pit strategy and a series of smart moves, Bayne was running seventh with 71 laps to go. He gradually navigated through traffic the remainder of the race.

Despite steady rain most of the day, the race began on schedule and Moffitt was prepared.

After starting second behind Grant Enfinger, Moffitt won the opening stage in dominant fashion and held on for his sixth stage victory on the season.

When the race resumed, only 16 trucks remained on the lead lap.

By the time Danny Bohn went for a spin on lap 83, Tyler Ankrum had pulled away from the field.

Ankrum, who did not pit following the first stage, led every lap in the second stage en route to the first stage victory of his career.

Just when it seemed the 19-year-old Ankrum was headed for a breakthrough win, he missed pit road during the stage break and was forced to restart from the No. 16 position.

Moffitt was back in front at the start of the third stage, but Mayer would soon make his historic charge.